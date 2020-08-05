Opinion

Recorder letters: Littering, social distancing, second Covid peak, Brexit and Lottery Awards

Rubbish left at Fairlop Waters golf course. Picture: Jenny Chalmers Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Challenge those who leave mess

Jenny Chalmers, Aldborough Road North, Ilford, writes:

Do you think the people having a birthday picnic over on the golf course at Fairlop Waters didn’t enjoy the cake since they left it behind?

I despair at the selfishness and laziness of people who leave mess like this lying around all over the borough.

What is the solution? Increase fines, name and shame, more enforcement, more bins?

I know council workers have been working flat out trying to keep our streets and parks clean and to control this second epidemic that is hitting Redbridge.

I think a lot must come down to education, parents telling their children it’s not okay and not being afraid to challenge people you see doing it. Though from the number of alcohol bottles being left lying around I know most of it is down to adults!

I also think community service should not be based on hours but having to pick a set number of bags of litter. If you have to pick 50 bags you might think twice about throwing it again!

Social distancing ignored in Loxford

An Ilford resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

The local population of Loxford seem to have no idea about distancing and care for the community in which they live.

Friday night, the congestion caused by the incident on Ilford Lane was awful on the side streets and nobody was prepared to give way and cars jammed every road with hooting and shouting.

Saturday night, our road was full of people around midnight in and out of houses, shouting and laughing and making it impossible for sleep especially on such a hot night.

Do these folk not think of the consequences to themselves and others and the inconvenience caused to their neighbours?

One of toughest winters for NHS

Dr Gary Marlowe, chairman, BMA London Regional Council, writes:

NHS services across London will be preparing to face what will undoubtedly be one of the toughest winters in the history of our health service.

Come the winter our NHS will need to tackle a backlog of care, treat Covid patients, deal with the seasonal flu and prepare for further local or national outbreaks of coronavirus.

Empowering local councils to close shops, outdoor events and public spaces, while long overdue, is entirely necessary to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep the pressure off the NHS.

Though it is crucial that this is underpinned with adequate resources, clear local data shared with local Public Health bodies, and a well-managed test, track and trace system. So far, the government’s record in all these areas has not been good.

It is also crucial that any positive result is returned within 48 hours and that the result is communicated to the patient’s GP as well as the local authorities, to ensure swift action can be taken and any local flare ups prevented.

To avoid a second Covid-19 spike this winter, every one of us must make prevention our priority.

New rules mean face coverings are now mandatory in shops as well as on public transport, however the BMA believes face coverings should be worn in all situations where it is not possible to be more than two metres apart – even if not mandated by government.

Shops and businesses must also lead by example by ensuring physical distancing is adhered to and by encouraging staff and employees to wear face coverings.

Ultimately, we all have a responsibility to do what we can to minimise the spread of Covid to help protect ourselves, each other and the NHS.

Don’t panic about Brexit no deal

Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead, writes:

Don’t panic! No deal means:

1. We can sign whatever trade deals we like, with whoever we like, whenever we like.

2. Yes, we can still trade with any country in the world.

3. We regain full democratic control over ALL our laws. Right now, membership of the Customs Union/Single Market deprives us of democratic control over various laws about goods, services, labour and capital. As the scope of the CU/SM encompassed more and more aspects of our lives, so our democratic control over our society diminished. Leaving the CU/SM will restore full democracy again, which will make us more prosperous.

4. We save money! No £39billion divorce payment and no £8.6billion net annual membership fee. The only people that would have to pay anything are the 6 per cent of UK companies that export goods (not services) to the EU. (Incidentally, by ruling out an extension we just saved ourselves about 80 billion euros: Brexit is making us more prosperous already!)

5. We can lower tariffs on imports from the poorest farmers in the world, which will (A) make them richer (B) save us money, and (C) reduce inflation.

6. We can do whatever we like to VAT rates without having to ask the EU for permission first.

7. We can still travel wherever we like. (Yes, travel did exist before 1973).

8. The national nightmare Remain inflicted on us will finally be over.

Looking for lottery lockdown legends

Jonathan Tuchner, National Lottery Awards, writes:

The 2020 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries.

This year the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – especially those who have adapted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Encompassing all areas of National Lottery funding, we are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors; arts, education, health, environment, sport, heritage and community/charity.

In addition, there will be a young hero award for someone under the age of 18.

Award winners will receive an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and £3,000 for their organisation.

If your readers know of a ‘lockdown legend’ or a ‘hometown hero’, they can nominate them for a National Lottery Award by completing an entry form on our website lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

All nominees must have been funded by The National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery funded project.

Entries must be received by midnight on August 19, 2020.