Spiritual view: Tune feelings into those of others

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 October 2020

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin ended a busy spiritual month dancing.

This last month has been a full and active four weeks, as the Jewish Community have journeyed through the Festivals of the New Year, Day of Atonement, Tabernacles and Simchat Torah – the joy of dancing with the Torah Scrolls.

The month begins in a mood of solemnity and seriousness including a 25-hour fast, culminating with celebrations with food and drink and rejoicing.

Its culmination, dancing, shares a universal message. Dancing with the Torah in its closed state (sadly, different this year, due to pandemic, social distancing and small synagogue numbers) share a message involving the whole body.

The head – knowledge, the heart – emotions, the feet – to dance. But the feet let us dance by lifting the head and heart, our knowledge and emotions, feeling for others. We can study and feel, but if this does not lead to one’s feet’s movement, ie action, then our books can stay closed on shelves and our feelings can remain shut and closed.

Thus, through this month’s journey of Connecting to G-d, getting in touch with our essence and remembering what’s most important even beyond knowledge, is action, but not as a burden instead with pure joy.

This pandemic has affected us all in the same way. But its challenges have brought opportunities. Let us hold on to the positive impact we can have on others by dancing with our feet. Ensuring that our individual head and heart is tuned into the thoughts and feelings of others whomever they may be.

This can be achieved through continued acts of kindness and of course with a skip and a dance – true joy.

