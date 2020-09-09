Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Spiritual life: Reflect on mental health

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 September 2020

Pranav Bhanot wants all faith communities to put a greater focus on mental health issues.

Pranav Bhanot wants all faith communities to put a greater focus on mental health issues.

Archant

September 10 marked World Suicide Prevention Day, which serves as an important reminder of the upset and difficulty associated with suicide.

It is also a day to reflect on the importance of ensuring a greater focus and dialogue is created within faith communities on the issue of mental health.

In 2018, suicide rates increased in the UK by 10.9pc, which saw a total of 6,800 deaths.

You may also want to watch:

Whilst some improvement has been made, it is unfortunate that the concept of “not being OK” is still subject to a degree of stigmatisation within many community and faith groups, including the Hindu community.

In a recent poll conducted by the British Hindu Report team, 51.7pc of the 1,474 British Hindu participants said that they have known someone personally within the past year with a mental health condition. When asked whether the participants felt there was enough support (within the NHS or community groups), 43.3pc said no, 36pc were unsure and only 20.7pc said yes.

Hindu teachings promote non violence in thought, word and deed towards all creatures (including oneself) and it is on this basis suicide is discouraged. However, this must be balanced with the Hindu value of compassion and therefore one justifies the sympathy towards the person or the family of that person who commits it.

Whilst not all suicides can be prevented, a continued effort should be made within all faith groups to ensure people are not only looking after their physical health but also their mental health.

More information is at britishhindureport.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham start with a fifth consecutive season opening defeat

Newcastle United's Jeff Hendrick (second right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Spiritual life: Reflect on mental health

Pranav Bhanot wants all faith communities to put a greater focus on mental health issues.

Arsenal run riot as they thrash West Ham in front of a crowd

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Late Danny Johnson goal seals a win for Leyton Orient at Oldham Athletic

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Column: West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty Arsenal preview

Gilly Flaherty of West Ham plays a long ball during the Barclays FA Women's match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham at The Hive on September 06, 2020 in Barnet, England.