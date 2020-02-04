Search

Opinion: Should pubs limit drinks for parents?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 February 2020

Broadcaster and comedian Steve Allen questions the feasibility of pubs stopping parents drinking.

Steve Allen

I often write these columns while sitting in a pub. You can tell which because they end with many typos and me saying, "I love you, you're my best friend."

One pub chain has brought in a new rule which has upset some parents but may have made it easier for people like me who can't afford an office.

Wetherspoons has told parents that if they are in the pub with their children and they are having alcoholic drinks they can only have a maximum of two.

At first I thought that sounded like the one-child policy of China in the 80s but then I realised they meant only two drinks.

I'm sure most parents look after their offspring while out drinking but a few have a great time while letting the rest of the world be their crèche.

Why is it the age at which children like to run around is the age when they have reached the height of most tables? No wonder the parents need a drink.

Before we breakdown into an argument about whether this rule is good let's ask this question, who is going out for three or more drinks with their toddlers?

Whether you think this rule is positive or not we can all agree it is unworkable. There's nothing to stop someone popping into one pub to have a couple with their family and then walking to the next and doing the same.

It will bring about the family pub crawl.

Look on the bright side, at least it will increase their step count.

Oh, and I love you and you're my beast freindd.

