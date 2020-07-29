Search

Opinion

View from the house: Country must rid itself of Covid fear

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 August 2020

MP Iain Duncan Smith says Covid hysteria is creating unecessary fear. Picture: PA Images.

PA Archive/PA Images

Over the past five months, the UK has lost ability to balance risk.

Covid-19 hysteria has made British people wrongly believe we are all at high risk of dying from the virus. Only 17 per cent now think it is safe to leave their home and go to the office.

This is because they’ve been fed a diet of fear, often based on bad science and hysterical media coverage.

Just look at the hysteria by the teaching unions who stopped most schools opening, even though all those countries that reopened their schools saw no increase in cases of infection.

Lockdown has meant that deaths from untreated conditions like cancer or heart disease are now likely to outnumber Covid-19 deaths.

Worse, we now discover that Public Health England has overstated the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 by including anyone who had the virus, who subsequently died - even if they died of another cause.

We need to get back to work, for the sake of the economy and for our own wellbeing and health.

Yet the government’s chief scientific officer covers his back, rejecting the PM’s return to work message despite the chief medical officer saying Covid-19 poses no danger to much of the population and eminent scientist Professor Gupta (Oxford Uni) now says Covid’s death rate per infected person is below one in 1,000.

If we don’t go to work unemployment will soar and with it comes depression and anxiety and worse physical illness.

To stay healthy, and save the economy, we must return to work, protect those most vulnerable but most of all, rid ourselves of this unnecessary fear.

