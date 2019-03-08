Search

Redbridge Council set to bring in double yellow lines to Ilford to stop fire engines being blocked

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 October 2019

Emergency cars and trucks cannot drive through parts of Ilford Picture: Luke Acton.

Emergency cars and trucks cannot drive through parts of Ilford Picture: Luke Acton.

Archant

Redbridge Council is planning to introduce double yellow lines to parts of Ilford because fire engines and other emergency vehicles are being delayed when driving to incidents.

Residents in Blackthorn Road, Lawson Close and Cedar Close received a letter from the authority giving them till the end of the month to make objections to the proposals.

"The council has received concerns that fire engines and other emergency vehicles are being delayed when responding to emergencies in your area due to the way that some vehicles are parked," a council spokesman wrote.

"While we appreciate that on-street parking space is often in high demand, we cannot allow parked vehicles to pose a safety risk to residents.

"We are therefore proposing to introduce double yellow line waiting restrictions in several locations throughout your area.

"This is mainly confined to corners and narrow sections of the highway where parked vehicles would otherwise restrict access."

Ruthba Amin, who lives in one of the streets, said yellow lines is not the best way to deal with the issue.

"I think it's preposterous if they think painting double yellow lines inside a residential area is a solution to people's parking problems," she said.

"A permit system like the one we had before would be more appropriate - two permits per household and a visitor permit."

Ruthba said while she appreciates it might be difficult for emergency services to enter, if a permit system was introduced, "abandoned and untaxed cars" would not be left causing parking issues for residents.

"The plan shows double yellow lines proposed right in front of my property," she said. I pay council tax and service charge, the same as everyone else, where am I supposed to park my car?"

Ruthba said residents need more time to object to the plans and a residents meeting should be called "as they [Redbridge Council] did with other areas".

Redbridge Council said copies of the proposals will be posted on lampposts in the area and a legal notice will be placed in the Ilford Recorder.

Anyone who would like to formally object must do so in writing by email or post, no later than November 1.

Write to 10th floor Lyton House, 255-259 High Road, Ilford Essex IG1 1NY or email parking.schemes@redbridge/gov.uk

