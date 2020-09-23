Spiritual Life: Rejoice, it will soon be morning

The old testament prophet Habakkuk’s expression of faith and confidence in God give us pause for thought.

In the face of a failed harvest, death of livestock and impending famine – no fruit, no food, no flocks in the field and no cattle in the stalls – his response is to praise God.

He said: “I will rejoice in the Lord. I will rejoice in the God of my deliverance. The Lord God is my strength.”

Is this pure escapism, or perhaps denial?

We have all been impacted by the lockdown and other consequences of Covid-19 – how have we been responding?

When faced with multiple challenges, Habakkuk reasoned that the situation was so dire that he needed to appeal to the only person who could do something about it.

He chose faith over fear, anger, depression and helplessness by focusing on rejoicing not for the situation but in the God who alone could strengthen and deliver him.

The psalmist tells us that “weeping may endure for a night, but a shout of joy comes in the morning”.

Morning always comes and while we are waiting, what are we to do? How do we relate to those around us?

Jesus instructs us to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all our needs will be provided.

We are also called to help the needy as whatever we do to the least among us, we do to Him.

So we put God first, others second and ourselves last.

Rejoice, for it will soon be morning and Britain will be great again!