Spiritual view: Church can get creative to help people

Covid-19 is still here, but life goes on and that’s what we are aiming to do in our corner of Ilford.

Churches have always been there for communities, to provide help, advice, support and comfort and although the pandemic has put the brakes on ensuring that some of the tasks the Church performed have not operated to their fullest, it does not mean that we can’t change with the times to find creative ways to communicate and meet the needs of people.

My heart is that everyone the world over would mobilise and pray that God will help us through this season.

We have read and heard of so many people who have died, or are suffering and fearful of the future; the feeling of hopelessness is tangible at times.

However, the Bible tells us in Philippians Chapter 4, verse 6: “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all He has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus”.

We are unable to meet in our new building at the moment because of the lockdown but as soon as we are able to, we will gather again.

We are looking forward to getting back and seeing how we can best serve the community.

