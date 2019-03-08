Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Democracy and national interest at stake

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 September 2019

Democracy weighs on the conscience of Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Democracy weighs on the conscience of Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Archant

Proroguing - suspending - parliament for five weeks to escape scrutiny from MPs is a "terrible", "ridiculous thing", an "archaic device", "closing the doors on parliament" and "trashing our democracy".

Don't take my word for it, it's what Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet have said.

The speaker of the House of Commons has described it as a "constitutional outrage".

You may also want to watch:

In the four short years that I've been the member of parliament for Ilford North I've had a front row seat in events that will be pored over by historians for years to come. But I have never seen anything quite like the spectacle we've seen over the past fortnight.

We're now faced with the prospect of the United Kingdom being dragged out of the European Union with no deal.

The consequences for jobs, livelihoods, national security, peace in Northern Ireland and the supply of goods, food and medicine do not bear thinking about.

Though I have always respected those who voted to leave the EU, I have never pretended that I believe this is in our national interest. Nor can anyone pretend this chaos is what was promised by the leave campaign.

It's possible this stance could cost me my job in the coming general election, but I would rather lose my job than vote for my constituents to lose theirs. I will fight for our democracy and our national interest. It is the first duty of every MP and one that weighs heavily on my conscience.

Most Read

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing ‘vile and disgusting’ extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Man attacked and robbed near Roding Valley station

The man was attacked in Station Approach, near Cherry Tree Rise, which falls within the London Borough of Redbridge. Picture: Twitter

Most Read

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing ‘vile and disgusting’ extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Man attacked and robbed near Roding Valley station

The man was attacked in Station Approach, near Cherry Tree Rise, which falls within the London Borough of Redbridge. Picture: Twitter

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Boxing clubs to learn how to be more inclusive

A series of workshops aimed at coaches who want to make boxing at their clubs more inclusive is being launched this October (pic ickledot)

SNEL Div 2: South Woodford, Old Brentwoods relegated

Essex batsman Nick Browne appeared for South Woodford in their last game of the season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: Democracy and national interest at stake

Democracy weighs on the conscience of Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Taylor praises ‘determined’ back four after victory over Maidenhead

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

SNEL Div 1: Harold Wood promoted as Woodford Wells lose; Upminster survive as Gidea Park & Romford go down

Hafiz Yawar Afzal of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists