Opinion: Shocked? I have achieved my objective

Personally, I don't believe that the 2nd Epistle of Peter was written by the Apostle Peter from the gospels, as it can be quite clearly shown that the second Peter could not have been written before 120AD.

This may come as a shock to some of you. If that is true, and you are shocked… then I have achieved my objective!

But whatever shock you may feel now is nothing compared with the shock these words from today's Gospel reading would have generated in those who heard them for them first time. The question is why?

From time to time animal rights activists and others go into battle against ritual Kosher and Halal slaughter, which are designed to keep the slaughtered animal alive for as long as possible so that the heart can keep on pumping the blood out of the body.

Those of you familiar with the work of Thomas Hardy may remember the argument about the slaughter of the pig. Should it die quickly or slowly - for the same reason.

When God gave mankind charge of the earth, and permitted use to eat its crops and kill its animals for food one condition was laid down," You must eat the flesh, without the blood"… then comes the reason, "which is the life".

In that Gospel reading Jesus is taking about spiritual feeding. About what we need to keep ourselves grounded and rooted in him.

At the end of the service I will bless you. The ancient tradition of the church is for the priest to use two fingers representing the double nature of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Perfect God and Perfect Man.