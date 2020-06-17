Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: We must cut the two metre rule in half

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 June 2020

MP Iain Duncan Smith wants social distancing to be cut to 1m. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

MP Iain Duncan Smith wants social distancing to be cut to 1m. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

PA Wire/PA Images

I am dismayed that some primary school children will not be back in the classroom until September, despite children under

the age of 15 being more likely to be struck by lightning than falling ill from Covid.

This decision will only further disadvantage the most vulnerable children.

Re-opening schools and businesses and increasing the capacity of public transport all rests on one vital decision.

We must change the social distancing requirement from two metres to one metre as the World Health Organisation advises.

You may also want to watch:

This will have a huge effect on the hospitality sector. Before Covid it was set to create 500,000 more jobs.

It’s already the third largest employer, generating 5 per cent of GDP and is twice as big as the financial services sector.

Most pubs, cafes and restaurants could open with a one metre rule but eight in 10 will stay closed under the current advice.

Meanwhile the risk of catching Covid remains slight. A 2.6 per cent chance at one metre distance and 1.3pc at two.

A tiny difference that can be further reduced by wearing face masks.

If we continue to hamstring our economy companies will go bust, millions will become unemployed and our borrowing will soar.

For the sake of our health and wellbeing as much as for our economic future, the government must cut the two metre rule and do it now.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Boxing: Team GB’s success since Olympic qualifying introduced

Great Britain's James Degale with his gold medal after beating Cuba's Emilio Correa Bayeaux in the men's middleweight (75kg) boxing final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Player ratings: West Ham youngsters only bright note in Wolves defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Recorder letters: Lockdown joy, face coverings, easing lockdown and homelessness

Lockdown has provided an escape from the busyness of the normal work life. Picture: PA

Opinion: We must cut the two metre rule in half

MP Iain Duncan Smith wants social distancing to be cut to 1m. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

West Ham boss Moyes insists Adama Traore was the difference

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (background) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24