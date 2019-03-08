Opinion: A resolution with a meaningful purpose

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin is getting ready to celebrate the Jewish New Year. Archant

Next Monday and Tuesday (September 30 - October 1) the Jewish Community will be celebrating the Jewish New Year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A flurry of activity can be seen, as we engage in a process of prayer, reflection, repentance and appreciation for the gifts that G-d has bestowed upon us. No doubt there will be one or two requests for that which we need and desire too.

You may also want to watch:

But how engaged are any of us really when it comes to "renewal or New Year resolutions" whatever our faith or beliefs? Perhaps we need to be more fully engaged, in order to internalise its purpose and ensure that it does not pass as a missed opportunity.

When one becomes fully immersed in what one is doing, there is not merely a tentative improvement in ones actions, but a qualitative change, which radically affects the way that we are involved. In order to reach a state of total immersion, one needs to temporarily relinquish any other cares and concerns and dedicate oneself to the matter in hand with devotion and concentration. We need to surrender ourselves and not allow any personal bias to interfere with the purity of the act.

Even though one has many layers through which we interface with the world and cope with our day to day life, it is possible for to "peel" away these layers and forge a direct soul connection with what we are doing. If one succeeds in doing so, then we will merge fully with the experience and ensure that this year's New Year resolution whether spiritually connected or otherwise will take on meaningful purpose.

A happy and healthy New year, coupled with good health meaning and contentment.