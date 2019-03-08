Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Invite Jesus Christ into your life today

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 August 2019

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji of Liberty Christian Connections, Ilford, believes God wants to be involved in all of our decisions.

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji of Liberty Christian Connections, Ilford, believes God wants to be involved in all of our decisions.

Picturework

The United Kingdom has embarked on a new era. A new era for politics, economics and for all of society as the nation wends its way toward its exit from the European Union .

While our political leaders are rehearsing various scenarios of the future of our nation, it is clear that no one knows exactly how we will arrive at the destination of post-Brexit Britain and indeed, how life will change for us all.

Should this situation concern us?

The Bible tells us that there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God (Romans 13:1).

In fact, the psalmist declares that God is the King of all the earth; God reigns over the nations (Psalm 47:9).

You may also want to watch:

This would imply that our nation's future does not rest solely in the hands of our parliamentarians.

We are encouraged to pray for all people and for those in power, to give thanks for them and to ask that they be helped to take the right decisions so that we all can live quiet and peaceful lives, lives full of devotion to God and respect for Him.

God is not merely watching from a distance; He is concerned and wants to be involved in all our affairs and decisions.

Jesus Christ came into the world to bring us into relationship with God.

A relationship in which we confidently trust Him to manage our present and our future.

This offer is free and open to all comers.

Invite Jesus into your life today!

Most Read

Police called to injured person in Ilford home discover two people dead inside

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police called to injured person in Ilford home discover two people dead inside

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

T20: Most incredible qualification says Essex star Bopara

Ravi Bopara of Essex gets ready to bat during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Opinion: Invite Jesus Christ into your life today

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji of Liberty Christian Connections, Ilford, believes God wants to be involved in all of our decisions.

T20: Dashing Delport helps Essex beat Kent to progress

Cameron Delport hits 6 runs for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

West Ham star signs new long-term deal

Manuel Lanzini signs his new deal

T20: Essex set for must-win clash with Kent

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates catching out Aaron Finch during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists