Opinion: Invite Jesus Christ into your life today

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji of Liberty Christian Connections, Ilford, believes God wants to be involved in all of our decisions. Picturework

The United Kingdom has embarked on a new era. A new era for politics, economics and for all of society as the nation wends its way toward its exit from the European Union .

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While our political leaders are rehearsing various scenarios of the future of our nation, it is clear that no one knows exactly how we will arrive at the destination of post-Brexit Britain and indeed, how life will change for us all.

Should this situation concern us?

The Bible tells us that there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God (Romans 13:1).

In fact, the psalmist declares that God is the King of all the earth; God reigns over the nations (Psalm 47:9).

You may also want to watch:

This would imply that our nation's future does not rest solely in the hands of our parliamentarians.

We are encouraged to pray for all people and for those in power, to give thanks for them and to ask that they be helped to take the right decisions so that we all can live quiet and peaceful lives, lives full of devotion to God and respect for Him.

God is not merely watching from a distance; He is concerned and wants to be involved in all our affairs and decisions.

Jesus Christ came into the world to bring us into relationship with God.

A relationship in which we confidently trust Him to manage our present and our future.

This offer is free and open to all comers.

Invite Jesus into your life today!