Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: I left Labour party to be true to myself

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 September 2019

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes could not defend or support the foreign policy positions taken by Jeremy Corbyn.

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes could not defend or support the foreign policy positions taken by Jeremy Corbyn.

Archant

The House of Commons has voted to ensure that Boris Johnson cannot crash our country out of the European Union on October 31 without a Deal.

Prime minister Johnson disgracefully asked the Queen to prorogue parliament for five weeks during which there can be no questions, debates, committees or scrutiny of government.

You may also want to watch:

Important bills on immigration, agriculture and domestic violence have been lost. The Queen's speech to start the new session will be on October 14. Johnson took the whip from 21 MPs. Others resigned. There are now a record number of Independents. I am also an Independent MP.

I resigned from the Labour Party in February after 50 years of membership. To be true to myself I could not pretend to defend or support the foreign policy positions taken by Jeremy Corbyn on Russia, Syria and Venezuela, the anti-Jewish racism, and Corbyn's facilitation of Brexit. But I remain Labour to my core. I still have traditional Labour values of decency, equality, and solidarity. In the debate about whether to call an early election I expressed my concern at the dangerous polarisation of politics. Members of parliament are representatives of their constituents. They must use their independent judgement on the vital national and international issues which face our country. They must not become delegates of factions or parties.

I have received many messages and expressions of support from constituents. I have therefore decided to put myself forward for re-election.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford named one of the cheapest places for the weekly shop

It might be cheaper to by some products in neighbouring boroughs. Picture: Ellena Cruse

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford named one of the cheapest places for the weekly shop

It might be cheaper to by some products in neighbouring boroughs. Picture: Ellena Cruse

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Rugby World Cup: Farrell wants England to generate feel-good factor

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session

Essex Eagles win Vitality Blast T20 title in thriller

Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer celebrates hitting the winning runs during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Opinion: I left Labour party to be true to myself

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes could not defend or support the foreign policy positions taken by Jeremy Corbyn.

T20: Essex Eagles defeat Derbyshire to reach Vitality Blast final

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Billy Godleman during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019

League Two: Colchester 2 Leyton Orient 1

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists