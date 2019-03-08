Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: We project our identity with pride

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 October 2019

Mankamal Singh, Atam Academy, has always stood out because of his turban.

Mankamal Singh, Atam Academy, has always stood out because of his turban.

Archant

When I was 11 years old, I was on a ferry on a school trip. We decided to play run outs.

Picture a group of 10 boys running around the ferry tactful avoiding teachers but not caring about other passengers. We caused havoc and an announcement was made on the tannoy to stop us running around. But we carried on. As long as we avoided the teachers, we did not care.

Then, an elderly lady grabbed my arm and said "You know, you're a disgrace to your school and to your religion."

Now that last bit bugged me. I was annoyed that she picked me out of all the boys. They were all just as guilty as me of causing havoc.

She singled me out because I wore the Sikh turban.

You may also want to watch:

It took me some years to understand the meaning of that incident but it remained with me.

I knew from very early on that I stood out and others had an expectation of me. Not because I was Mankamal, but because I represented a Sikh.

Of course, many see representation of faith in a different way and standing out often attracts physical and verbal abuse.

Unfortunately, I have experienced the hate too.

Those of us who overtly project our faith through our physical identity have come to terms with the fact that our actions have a way being amplified because we represent a purpose and commitment.

There is no hiding from it and we continually project our identity with pride.

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: We project our identity with pride

Mankamal Singh, Atam Academy, has always stood out because of his turban.

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Balanta upbeat as Daggers bid to maintain good form

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Barkingside boss Le Sage believes his side have more to come

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists