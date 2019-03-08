Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Boris is writing his own Greek tragedy

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 September 2019

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer believes most voters can see through the superficiality of Boris.

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer believes most voters can see through the superficiality of Boris.

Archant

I had always thought that Boris Johnson's tenure as prime minister would begin on a high before crashing to earth after a few months.

However, not even I suspected how rapidly this would happen.

As a classisist the prime minister will be acutely aware of the parallels between his own situation and Greek tragedy.

You may also want to watch:

For those of us who have listened to Boris Johnson and read his musings over many years, he can at times look pretty impressive.

He is a powerful speaker with an acute turn of phrase and a fluent writer. Further, I don't believe that he is some sort of reincarnation of Oswald Moseley, the former leader of the British Union of Fascists.

Johnson's great problem is that, in fact, he believes in very little and is prepared to cross just about any boundary which happens to lie in his way.

That is why he has been prepared to use racist language about minorities and that is why he has decided to suspend parliament for a record period of time (in order, it is argued without irony, to secure democracy).

Most voters have common sense and can see through superficiality. Boris is rapidly falling foul of that virtue.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Ilford road to be permanently turned into pedestrian street

Its playtime in Ilford. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Ilford road to be permanently turned into pedestrian street

Its playtime in Ilford. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Making news is a funny old business

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen has returned to BBC2.

Opinion: Boris is writing his own Greek tragedy

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer believes most voters can see through the superficiality of Boris.

League Two: Exeter City 2 Leyton Orient 2

Lee Angol celebrates (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Hartlepool United 1

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Chigwell students return from ‘extraordinary’ trip to Zambia

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists