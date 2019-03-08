Opinion: Young Cabinet benefits all youth

Deputy leader of the Young Cabinet, Khatira Kazemi Archant

The Young Cabinet mirrors the adult dabinet with the same portfolios, such as children and young people, civic pride, housing and homelessness, however, we try to emphasise how these portfolios impact on young people.

The Young Cabinet includes the current Members of Youth Parliament (MYP) with the deputy MYP (Isabel George) as leader.

The process of becoming part of the Young Cabinet begun with young people nominating themselves in April, and the Redbridge Youth Council voting to select the Young Cabinet members. The candidate with the highest number of votes became the Deputy Leader of the Young Cabinet.

This year I received the highest number of votes so I will be the Deputy Leader for the first time. Several Young Cabinet members this year were also members last year, including me.

It's going to be great working with previous members and of course all the new ones. I am really proud of myself this year as I have developed my role in the Young Cabinet and have gained more responsibilities as a result.

One of the Young Cabinet's greatest accomplishments last year was meeting the adult cabinet in a formal meeting. We are hoping to still develop the role and purpose of the Young Cabinet to benefit the youth in Redbridge. For more information, visit redbridge.gov.uk/young-people/redbridge-youth-council/.

Our Redbridge Youth Conference on July 1 in Redbridge Central Library is for all young people aged 11-18. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite.