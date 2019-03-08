Opinion: Mayor has made a bad situation worse

Keith Prince AM does not believe Sadiq Khan has the courage to make a decision over Uber. Archant

Many readers will be aware that two years ago the Mayor of London controversially decided to remove Uber's licence and, following an appeals process, grant them a temporary licence instead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With this arrangement coming to an end, the mayor last week decided to kick the can down the road once more and extend Uber's licence by just two months.

What is clear is that - just months from an election - Sadiq Khan simply doesn't have the courage to make a difficult decision.

This dither and delay will simply not benefit Londoners.

You may also want to watch:

The whole point of the temporary licence was to give Uber the opportunity to prove that they had addressed some of TfL's safety concerns.

The very fact that the company hasn't been given a permanent licence demonstrates that these safety issues haven't been resolved, yet the mayor remains happy to let Londoners use this service.

The mayor should have made clear to Uber that they had plenty of time to prove that they were operating in a fit and proper way, but they had failed to do so meaning that their licence would be revoked.

I have real concerns about the way Uber operates, but this extension is bad news for the most passionate supporters of Uber too.

Uber drivers are set to be subject to more uncertainty, and the company itself will be entirely deterred from investing in London.

In an attempt to look after his own political interests, this indecisive mayor has made an already bad situation worse and satisfied no-one.