Opinion: Putting country before party politics

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 September 2019

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas admits the last few weeks have been the most bewildering he has known since becoming MP.

Archant

The last few weeks in politics have probably been the most bewildering I have known since I've been the MP for Dagenham and Rainham.

In the early hours of Tuesday parliament was prorogued, which is madness given the scale of the challenge we face as a country.

I am determined to get a result consistent with what people in my constituency voted for in 2016, that's what I was elected to do in 2017 and I still believe we can get an outcome that respects the referendum. However, there are two main issues that worry me about a no-deal.

Firstly, the government's own research suggests residents in my constituency and across the country might not be able to get the medicines they need if we leave with no deal.

Secondly, there are growing concerns around the future of the car industry if we pull out of the EU without a deal. This is especially the case for us in Dagenham especially given the ongoing crisis around diesel technology. I worry that a no deal could jeopardise many, many thousands of jobs in the local economy and the livelihoods and prospects of thousands of residents.

For these reasons and others, I cannot support a no deal. I am working with other MPs to find a compromise, because the stakes are so high and I can't trust Boris not to play fast and loose with the future and livelihoods of the people I represent.

This isn't a game and MPs should be working day and night on this, not suspending parliament.

I will be reaching out to politicians from all parties to make sure that we get the best deal - putting country before party politics.

