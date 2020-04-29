Opinion: Strength, resilience and togetherness

The coronavirus crisis continues to challenge our whole community and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.

I am continuing to do all I can to help the most vulnerable, to ensure they get the support they need.

It’s incredibly worrying the government has fallen well short of its promise to test 100,000 people per day by the end of April.

Another concern is the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff. I’ve continued to put pressure on the health secretary to ensure those on the frontline are fully protected, and spoken regularly to Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals Trust to check if all staff at King George and Goodmayes Hospitals are fully protected. With the number of care home residents contracting the virus, I’ve contacted every care home in Ilford South and asked Redbridge Council to provide further supplies to several facing shortages.

Last week I visited and took part in deliveries of hot food in an initiative set up by volunteers from Seven Kings Singh Saba Gurdwara to distribute more than 550 meals a day to food banks, with the help of Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid group. I also delivered food to vulnerable residents with several other groups.

Meanwhile, Redbridge Food Bank is helping the very neediest and I was thrilled to present them with a £5,000 cheque courtesy of the TUUT Charitable Trust.

I’ve been blown away by the strength and resilience of our community, and have seen so many people pull together to help one another. Together, we will overcome this crisis.