Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Strength, resilience and togetherness

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 May 2020

MP Sam Terry has been blown away by the strength and resilience of our community

MP Sam Terry has been blown away by the strength and resilience of our community

Archant

The coronavirus crisis continues to challenge our whole community and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.

I am continuing to do all I can to help the most vulnerable, to ensure they get the support they need.

It’s incredibly worrying the government has fallen well short of its promise to test 100,000 people per day by the end of April.

You may also want to watch:

Another concern is the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff. I’ve continued to put pressure on the health secretary to ensure those on the frontline are fully protected, and spoken regularly to Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals Trust to check if all staff at King George and Goodmayes Hospitals are fully protected. With the number of care home residents contracting the virus, I’ve contacted every care home in Ilford South and asked Redbridge Council to provide further supplies to several facing shortages.

Last week I visited and took part in deliveries of hot food in an initiative set up by volunteers from Seven Kings Singh Saba Gurdwara to distribute more than 550 meals a day to food banks, with the help of Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid group. I also delivered food to vulnerable residents with several other groups.

Meanwhile, Redbridge Food Bank is helping the very neediest and I was thrilled to present them with a £5,000 cheque courtesy of the TUUT Charitable Trust.

I’ve been blown away by the strength and resilience of our community, and have seen so many people pull together to help one another. Together, we will overcome this crisis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a 19-month baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar and a boy, Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three have been stabbed to death. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deaths of two children in Newbury Park

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a 19-month baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar and a boy, Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three have been stabbed to death. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deaths of two children in Newbury Park

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Opinion: Self-discipline and selfless service

Pranav Bhanot is reflecting on two of his father's principles to help cope with lockdown.

Coronavirus: Breaking Boundaries community champion leads lockdown engagement

Aiden is a community champion for Breaking Boundaries

Coronavirus: Lot of obstacles to overcome says West Ham’s Brady

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Never too old, or young, to become an Olympic boxing legend

The Olympic Rings at the Queens Elizabeth Park, London
Drive 24