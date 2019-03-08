Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Hospital in dire need of regeneration

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 September 2019

MP Iain Duncan Smith is fighting to bring Whipps Cross Hospital into the modern age.

MP Iain Duncan Smith is fighting to bring Whipps Cross Hospital into the modern age.

Archant

After prime minister Boris Johnson visited Whipps Cross University Hospital, I have written to him, to again raise the case for the urgent need to support the Strategic Case for funds for the re-development of Whipps Cross Hospital.

As many of you know I campaigned hard in the past, firstly to stop Labour closing the hospital back in 2008, and since then I've been campaigning cross party with both the Whipps Cross team and Waltham Forest Council for funds to support the redevelopment of our hospital. This is and always should be above party lines.

Earlier this year I raised this at Prime Minister's Question Time with Theresa May and organised a visit with Matt Hancock, secretary of state for health and social care.

You may also want to watch:

Whipps Cross Hospital is in dire need of regeneration, with many of the buildings being over 100 years old.

It is essential that Bart's Trust receive government funding and support to ensure that this can go ahead and that the Hospital can be brought into the modern age.

I have asked the prime minister to meet with me and a small delegation at his earliest convenience to discuss this and the hospital's Strategic Case for the future re-build.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the secretary of state for health and social care and the chancellor of the exchequer.

Most Read

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, last night. Picture: Google

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Most Read

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, last night. Picture: Google

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Hospital in dire need of regeneration

MP Iain Duncan Smith is fighting to bring Whipps Cross Hospital into the modern age.

Honours even as West Ham and Bournemouth are all square on the south coast

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Port Vale 3

Josh Wright scored twice for Leyton Orient against Port Vale (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Chorley 0

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge and Matty Challoner of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, last night. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists