Opinion: Hospital in dire need of regeneration

MP Iain Duncan Smith is fighting to bring Whipps Cross Hospital into the modern age. Archant

After prime minister Boris Johnson visited Whipps Cross University Hospital, I have written to him, to again raise the case for the urgent need to support the Strategic Case for funds for the re-development of Whipps Cross Hospital.

As many of you know I campaigned hard in the past, firstly to stop Labour closing the hospital back in 2008, and since then I've been campaigning cross party with both the Whipps Cross team and Waltham Forest Council for funds to support the redevelopment of our hospital. This is and always should be above party lines.

Earlier this year I raised this at Prime Minister's Question Time with Theresa May and organised a visit with Matt Hancock, secretary of state for health and social care.

Whipps Cross Hospital is in dire need of regeneration, with many of the buildings being over 100 years old.

It is essential that Bart's Trust receive government funding and support to ensure that this can go ahead and that the Hospital can be brought into the modern age.

I have asked the prime minister to meet with me and a small delegation at his earliest convenience to discuss this and the hospital's Strategic Case for the future re-build.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the secretary of state for health and social care and the chancellor of the exchequer.