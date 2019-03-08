Search

Opinion: How to recognise good character in Islam

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 September 2019

Farouk Ismail, FoRMO, recognises good character in Islam.

Archant

Good character and etiquettes in Islam.

In the name of Allah, who is the most kind, the most merciful.

Briefly, from the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic teachings), Islam places great emphasis on having good character.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) told us that, "I was only sent to mankind to perfect noble character."

He also said "The best of you are those best in character. Among the most beloved of you to me and the closest to me in sitting on the Day of Judgment are the best of you in character."

And "Righteousness is good character." There is nothing heavier on the Scales than good character."

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) was asked about what things enter people in Paradise. He said "God-fearing and good character." This is how the Prophet of Allah explained the importance of conducting oneself with integrity, good character, and humility in every aspect of our social, family and business lives to avoid harming, annoying or inconveniencing others.

Our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) explained that, "The true Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hand other Muslims and mankind are safe."

In the Qur'an, Allah Most High, Himself described Prophet Muhammad as being, "of tremendous character" and "the most beautiful of examples", one can see why the life of the Prophet is given reverence and serves as a guide to promote and maintain social good, spread love and mercy in humanity."

