Opinion :We must be the change we want to see

Pastor Bryon Jones, "We must unequivocally affirm that George Lloyd's life mattered." Archant

George Floyd was killed at the corner of 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spiritual Life wk33 Spiritual Life wk33

After being detained and handcuffed by police on a non-violent charge, a police officer ground his knee into the back of his neck and held it there for almost nine minutes while other officers stood watching.

Mr Floyd’s appeals for help all went unanswered and he appeared to lose consciousness before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital, where he later died.

We must unequivocally affirm that George Floyd’s life mattered. He was a precious Child of God.

You may also want to watch:

We must let the cry of Amos roar from our Church and pour out into our streets: “let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:24)

We must declare that the Jesus we follow, who preached in word and deed the love of neighbour, care for the least of these, and abundant mercy, would weep and rage over George Floyd’s brutal, needless death because George Floyd begged for mercy and was given none. George Floyd asked for water and was denied.

George Floyd cried in pain and was subjected to yet more pain. George Floyd said he couldn’t breathe, and he died.

We must say ‘no more’. We must call for change and demand justice. We must be the change we say we want.

We must join with the prophet Amos to “seek good and not evil”, to “hate evil and love good, and establish justice in the gate” (Amos 5:14-15).