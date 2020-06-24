Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion :We must be the change we want to see

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 June 2020

Pastor Bryon Jones,

Pastor Bryon Jones, "We must unequivocally affirm that George Lloyd's life mattered."

Archant

George Floyd was killed at the corner of 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Spiritual Life wk33Spiritual Life wk33

After being detained and handcuffed by police on a non-violent charge, a police officer ground his knee into the back of his neck and held it there for almost nine minutes while other officers stood watching.

Mr Floyd’s appeals for help all went unanswered and he appeared to lose consciousness before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital, where he later died.

We must unequivocally affirm that George Floyd’s life mattered. He was a precious Child of God.

You may also want to watch:

We must let the cry of Amos roar from our Church and pour out into our streets: “let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:24)

We must declare that the Jesus we follow, who preached in word and deed the love of neighbour, care for the least of these, and abundant mercy, would weep and rage over George Floyd’s brutal, needless death because George Floyd begged for mercy and was given none. George Floyd asked for water and was denied.

George Floyd cried in pain and was subjected to yet more pain. George Floyd said he couldn’t breathe, and he died.

We must say ‘no more’. We must call for change and demand justice. We must be the change we say we want.

We must join with the prophet Amos to “seek good and not evil”, to “hate evil and love good, and establish justice in the gate” (Amos 5:14-15).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Cannabis farm discovered after burglary call in Redbridge

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Lakeside Avenue after being called to reports of a burglary early this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: After three month battle Upminster mum released from King George Hospital day before daughter’s birthday

Janice Benham (left) was able to celebrate her daughter Claire's (right) 37th birthday after a three-month battle with coronavirus. Picture: Janice Benham

First developments by Redbridge Council’s housebuilding company get green light

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Redbridge Living

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Cannabis farm discovered after burglary call in Redbridge

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Lakeside Avenue after being called to reports of a burglary early this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: After three month battle Upminster mum released from King George Hospital day before daughter’s birthday

Janice Benham (left) was able to celebrate her daughter Claire's (right) 37th birthday after a three-month battle with coronavirus. Picture: Janice Benham

First developments by Redbridge Council’s housebuilding company get green light

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Redbridge Living

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion :We must be the change we want to see

Pastor Bryon Jones,

Veterans on frontline tackling coronavirus

TESTING TIME: A member of the armed services carries out a swab to detect Covid-19 Picture: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Matchroom Boxing reveal Fight Camp line-up for August shows

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn during a press conference

Prostate Cancer UK celebrate return of football in new video

Prostate Cancer UK has released a new video to celebrate the return of football

‘Sports day at home pack’ offered to parents

World Championship silver medallist and Team GB Tokyo 2020 hopeful Laviai Nielsen