Opinion: Voting starts in your school very soon

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 September 2019

Youth MPs Amelia Crorie and Zainab Abari with Cllr Elaine Norman.

Youth MPs Amelia Crorie and Zainab Abari with Cllr Elaine Norman.

From August 2 to 4 your Redbridge Members of Youth Parliament (MYP) went to Leeds for the 2019 Annual Youth Conference.

It was here we met with all the UK's MYPs and voted on the 43 motions that we wanted to see in next year's British Youth Council manifesto.

Each motion was open for formal discussion and we voiced our opinions several times.

Over the course of three days we managed to cover all the motions.

The MYPs then agreed which 10 issues will be on the Make Your Mark (MYM) ballot paper.

The residential also consisted of several workshops on hate speech, speaking skills and many more important topics.

It was a nice open supportive environment where young people like us used their voices and learnt how to grow together.

MYM is the biggest annual youth consultation in Europe where young people vote on the biggest issues affecting them.

There are a total of 10 issues and young people can vote for one national issue and one England only issue; this year there is also the option to add a local issue.

Last year over one million young people voted nationally and over 27,000 young people took part from schools and sites across Redbridge.

This year MYM will be running until October 9 and if you are aged 11-18 years you will be able to have your say.

We will be visiting sites around Redbridge this summer; voting starts in your school from the beginning of September.

Youth MPs Amelia Crorie and Zainab Abari with Cllr Elaine Norman.

