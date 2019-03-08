Search

Opinion: Inspiring speeches at youth conference

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 July 2019

Redbridge Youth Council member Ali Raja, benefitted from the annual youth conference.

On July 1, Redbridge Youth Council held its annual youth conference featuring inspiring speeches, quizzes, and meeting professionals.

Fifty-six young people came together from 11 Redbridge schools.

The evening started with a speech from Bridget Okhioigbe, a former Redbridge Member of Youth Parliament who spoke at the dispatch box in the House of Commons!

A really remarkable story inspiring all the attendees.

This was followed by the current MYPs talking about their plans to tackle period poverty, body image and knife crime.

Helen Anthony, service manager of the Youth Offending and Targeted Prevention Service, then led a discussion on the root reasons of why young people turn to crime.

This enabled young people to gain a thorough understanding of youth violence and how imperative it is for us to voice our ideas and put them into action and to look at ideas to reduce the numbers of young people being involved in crime.

Faizal Patel, a speech and language therapist, talked about the impact of adverse childhood experiences on the risk of offending and included a fun quiz with shocking statistics and how young people with communication difficulties were disadvantaged negatively.

Make Your Mark, the national referendum for young people, was announced and everyone was encouraged to sign up their schools.

The conference received a positive response with numerous young people saying that it encouraged them to get involved instigate positive change.

