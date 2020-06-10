Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: An urgent debate about inequality

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 June 2020

MP Sam Tarry is calling for borough-wide talks about racism.

MP Sam Tarry is calling for borough-wide talks about racism.

Archant

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and now the mass protests here and in the US, structural oppression, and specifically racism, has rightly become a much-needed focal point of anger and frustration.

The murder of George Floyd has shone a light on police racism against black and minority ethnic people abroad and at home, and comes at a time when conversations are already taking place about protecting the health and well-being of BAME communities who have suffered a disproportionately high number of deaths during the Covid-19 crisis.

You may also want to watch:

It becomes an increasingly urgent debate about how systemic inequality has in fact torn away at the fabric of our society, causing the gap between ethnic groups to deepen. The racial disparity which seeks to further harm communities must be addressed.

This requires both the government and communities to have some hard but necessary conversations around how anti-black racism functions and has gone unchecked for so very long.

It is fundamental that we examine our own responses to such matters and whether or not we are making our own communities in Ilford and across Redbridge come together with mutual understanding and service and to heal such frustration.

I hope that we can at this time all be proponents and allies for those who may not have a voice against injustice, reject and call out racism wherever it happens and continue to be actively anti-racist in our community.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Six new council houses in Newbury Park welcome their first tenants

Redbridge council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal with new resident Sydea Rakib. Picture: Redbridge Council

Pet shop in Barkingside under investigation after animal welfare allegations

Catwalk Pets and Rescue, High Street, Barkingside. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Ilford businesses take steps to re-open safely to avoid another lockdown

Special preparations are being made for nonessential shops to reopen on June 15. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green vandalised

The Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green was vandalised late Tuesday night. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford woman admits helping friend accused of fatal stabbing

At a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Destiny Bannerman pleaded guilty to assisting an offender. Picture: Shutterstock

Most Read

Six new council houses in Newbury Park welcome their first tenants

Redbridge council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal with new resident Sydea Rakib. Picture: Redbridge Council

Pet shop in Barkingside under investigation after animal welfare allegations

Catwalk Pets and Rescue, High Street, Barkingside. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Ilford businesses take steps to re-open safely to avoid another lockdown

Special preparations are being made for nonessential shops to reopen on June 15. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green vandalised

The Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green was vandalised late Tuesday night. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford woman admits helping friend accused of fatal stabbing

At a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Destiny Bannerman pleaded guilty to assisting an offender. Picture: Shutterstock

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Saint Francis Hospice: ‘It’s sad patients can’t see our faces’

Big smiles as Sharon Williams massages a patient's feet before the corovirus pandemic meant she has to wear a mask and gloves. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Opinion: An urgent debate about inequality

MP Sam Tarry is calling for borough-wide talks about racism.

West Ham Women announce six players will depart

Anna Moorhouse of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Paul Collingwood set to take temporary charge of England one-day team

Durham's Paul Collingwood trudges off (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham winger Diangana extends loan spell at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana reacts after a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull.
Drive 24