Opinion

View from the House: Support for those hit by exam fiasco

MP Sam Tarry is offering help to ensure your child doesn't miss out this academic year. Archant

Education has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds in recent weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We had the A-levels results scandal, when the government’s disastrous predictive algorithm resulted in students being significantly downgraded and ultimately missing out on their first choice university and, in many cases, their insurance option.

The subsequent U-turn took four days to arrive and was too late for thousands of students, with universities and colleges already having filled their places in the days that followed.

You may also want to watch:

As I made clear in my letter to all secondary school and college students at the time, I would be more than happy to help in any way I can to ensure that you or your child does not miss out for this academic year because of the actions of this government.

Please write to me directly and I will endeavour to lend a supportive voice to your case. This week sees the start of the new school year.

I will continue to put pressure on the education secretary to ensure that our schools are a safe environment for our children and teachers to return to, with all measures being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Finally, I would just like to thank everyone for their efforts during the course of this pandemic. As a community, we have made significant strides forward but, as the R rate begins to creep upwards nationally, please continue to remain vigilant in the weeks and months ahead to help keep Covid-19 infection rates at bay, stave off a second wave and prevent a local lockdown from being enforced which would be devastating for everyone in Ilford.