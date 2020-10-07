Opinion

View from the House: I worry about effect on our mental health

MP John Cryer thinks we may be in for a few grim months. Archant

So we head into autumn and winter with the prime minister’s recommendation that we “search for the hero inside ourselves” ringing in our ears.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We might very well need to steel ourselves for a grim few months ahead, given the worrying rise in coronavirus cases.

We have now had our liberty deprived to some degree for six months, and it seems highly likely that the vast majority of us might be further restricted still before all this is over.

A worrying rise in cases in Redbridge and across London has caused council leader Jas Athwal to call for a lockdown in the capital. I am sorry to say he is probably right.

You may also want to watch:

Whilst these restrictions are necessary to suppress the virus - which, besides saving lives directly, will also prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed – I do worry about effect that the pandemic is having on our mental health.

Spending time with family and friends keeps us all happy and well, and many of my constituents rely heavily on their social networks for practical and emotional support.

The “Rule of Six” makes it practically impossible for larger families to spend time with anyone else.

We saw this week a further catastrophic failure of Test and Trace, the system which, if implemented properly and promptly, could have saved us many of the restrictions we now face.

If this government finally gets a grip, I sincerely hope that we can rekindle some optimism in the New Year.

Meanwhile, I wish you and your family all the very best while we face up to this very difficult situation.