Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the House: I worry about effect on our mental health

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 October 2020

MP John Cryer thinks we may be in for a few grim months.

MP John Cryer thinks we may be in for a few grim months.

Archant

So we head into autumn and winter with the prime minister’s recommendation that we “search for the hero inside ourselves” ringing in our ears.

We might very well need to steel ourselves for a grim few months ahead, given the worrying rise in coronavirus cases.

We have now had our liberty deprived to some degree for six months, and it seems highly likely that the vast majority of us might be further restricted still before all this is over.

A worrying rise in cases in Redbridge and across London has caused council leader Jas Athwal to call for a lockdown in the capital. I am sorry to say he is probably right.

You may also want to watch:

Whilst these restrictions are necessary to suppress the virus - which, besides saving lives directly, will also prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed – I do worry about effect that the pandemic is having on our mental health.

Spending time with family and friends keeps us all happy and well, and many of my constituents rely heavily on their social networks for practical and emotional support.

The “Rule of Six” makes it practically impossible for larger families to spend time with anyone else.

We saw this week a further catastrophic failure of Test and Trace, the system which, if implemented properly and promptly, could have saved us many of the restrictions we now face.

If this government finally gets a grip, I sincerely hope that we can rekindle some optimism in the New Year.

Meanwhile, I wish you and your family all the very best while we face up to this very difficult situation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Covid-19 response: West Ham, Arsenal and Leyton Orient partner on pioneering Advantage programme to help young people

A view of an empty Emirates Stadium

View from the House: I worry about effect on our mental health

MP John Cryer thinks we may be in for a few grim months.

Nurse honoured for ‘instrumental’ work in coronavirus pandemic response

BHRUT nurse Michele Elliot has been awarded an MBE. Picture: BHRUT

Orient boss Embleton faces a selection headache for Barrow and Walsall trips

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline

Coronavirus: Contact tracers reaching fewer Covid contacts in Redbridge as cases surge and infection rate at 116

Fewer close contacts of people with coronavirus in Redbridge are being reached through the test and trace regime amid a surge in cases. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson