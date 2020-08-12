Search

Spiritual view: Our duty to follow government guidelines

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 August 2020

Mohamed Omer says we have a moral obligation to obey Covid regulations.

Archant

As the coronavirus pandemic seems to show no sign of abating and the worldwide death toll creeps ominously to one million, it becomes increasingly clear that this new way of life will become the norm.

In religion, we find the ultimate source of meaning, and as Muslims, we believe that the destiny of the world and what transpires throughout our lives is in the control of Allah, no matter how much we deceive ourselves to think otherwise.

This pandemic serves as a stark reminder of this fact.

For many Muslims, religion plays an integral role in hope and spiritual healing.

Places of worship are essential for many worshippers due to their ability to provide the existential comfort that, for many, can only be found in attending religious services.

The lack of accessibility to such places during the height of the pandemic had an adverse effect on the ability of many to properly grieve at the loss of a loved one.

Many of us will personally know someone who has succumbed to coronavirus, and many more will know someone who has been affected by the loss of someone whom they love.

The message, therefore, is clear: the virus is real, and the consequences can be fatal.

It is a moral duty, and religious duty for people of faith, to follow government guidelines to ensure that we do not become the means of others falling victim to this indiscriminate virus.

