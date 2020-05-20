Search

Opinion: Hidden enemy is one of God’s forces

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 May 2020

Dr Mohammed Fahim is reminded of the plagues God sent on Pharaoh.

The situation the world is facing today with Covid-19 reminds me of the plagues God sent on Pharaoh who persecuted the Children of Israel in Egypt, at the time of Prophet Moses.

The plagues included epidemics among men and beasts, locusts, lice, frogs and water turning to blood. These were from among the hidden “Forces of God.”

Pharaoh and his host denied that these calamities were from God. Eventually, they were all drowned in the sea because they rejected God’s signs and failed to take heed of the warnings.

Most of those countries in the world which promoted wars, sold arms to fighting factions in the Middle East and supported the killing of innocent people including children, ultimately have to pay a hefty price to fight a hidden enemy who can only be seen by an electronic microscope.

This hidden enemy is one of “God’s Forces”. We have two choices, either to acknowledge that this plague is retribution from God, hence to repent and adjust our individual and national conduct or behave as Pharaoh and his chiefs did and be prepared for the consequences.

May God remove His punishment and show mercy on us all.

May God save our Queen and our country.

May God’s peace prevail.

