Recorder letters: Panto, road signs, ironic columnists, TfL funding, flu vaccine and letters from Santa

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Panto is sure to be a real ‘hoot’

Ken Gaunt, Barking, writes:

Look forward to a great pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre from December 9 til January 10.

In this year’s panto we have Elisabeth Bright as Snow White, Robert Anthony as Prince Louis, Michelle Bishop as the wicked Queen Melania, Darren Hart as The Huntsman and and back again from last year Karl Greenwood as Muddles.

And playing Nurse Nelly Nightnurse is KMT’s very own Nigel Ellacott. Nigel has played many Dames all over the country for many years but is coming back home to the KMT. Also the Redbridge boys and girls.

I’m sure it be a hoot with plenty of laughs so book early and enjoy the magic of pantomime.

Road signs are hard to spot

Leon B Kay, Chalkhill Close, Chigwell, writes:

The council has put up signs to warn motorists at certain times of the day that you cannot go down Colvin Gardens during school hours for letting pupils in and out of school in the morning and afternoon. Who knew?

The signs are so small and are placed at the beginning of Colvin Gardens, it would take a person with eyes in his backside to figure what they say as they are so small and by the time you have turned down there it is too late.

Could you make aware to the motorist that this is the case? The average motorist is becoming the new leper as is the smoker of which I am both.

Easy money for the councils to get their wasteful spending on.

Sense of irony in your columnists

Morris Hickey, Long Green, Chigwell, writes:

Is there not something hugely ironic about a representative of the East London Humanists and one from the National Secular Society expressing their views complaining about others expressing views (Recorder letters, November 12)?

We need a fairer funding system

Caroline Russell, Green Party London Assembly member and spokesperson for Transport, writes:

After weeks of worrying speculation about congestion zone expansion and the removal of free travel for younger and older people, this new funding deal for Transport for London removes the immediate threat. But, the government and the mayor must now work urgently to put TfL’s funding on a resilient footing

If the mayor had listened to my suggestions four years ago, a Smart, Fair, Privacy Friendly Road Pricing scheme would be up and running. Those that drive all over London would be covering the cost of road maintenance. It is not fair that people travelling by bus and tube are paying to fix potholes in London. There needs to be new, fairer ways of funding TfL, instead of ever-increasing bus and tube fares and council tax or congestion charge hikes, we need an honest conversation with Londoners about who pays for transport in London.

London faces a further £160m of cuts to Transport for London, and investment in walking and cycling has already more than halved. We have seen how even small budgets like the £60m spent on Streetspace since May has been transformative, but it seems there’s no further money coming. With public transport continuing to be at reduced capacity and a further national lockdown, Londoners need more safe places to walk and cycle.

Get flu vaccine to fight coronavirus

Amanda Batten, chief executive, Contact (the charity for families with disabled children), writes:

Due to the Covid pandemic this year’s flu vaccination programme has been expanded to include more at risk groups including parent carers and children and young people with long-term health conditions or a learning disability.

This follows new analysis that shows an increased risk of having coronavirus with flu.

As a charity working to support parent carers we know many are often too busy to think about their own health. And we know that the coronavirus pandemic has stopped almost half of families with disabled children from seeking medical care for themselves and their children. That’s why Contact is urging eligible families with disabled children in Havering to get the flu vaccine.

Who is eligible?

• All children aged 2-11 – Primary school age children and children in year seven of secondary school will get their flu vaccination at school, so look out for the consent forms. Younger children and those who are home educated can get their vaccine at a community health clinic or your GP surgery.

• All children aged 12-17 who have a long-term health condition or a learning disability – you can choose whether to get your child vaccinated at a community health clinic or your GP surgery. Get in touch with them to arrange.

• Young people aged 18 and over with a long-term health condition or a learning disability.

• Carers, including parent-carers, are eligible for the free flu vaccine if you receive Carer’s Allowance or are the main carer for a disabled person who may be at risk.

Getting the flu vaccination is one way to protect the health of parent carers, children and young people with disabilities.

Santa letters for visually impared

David Clarke, director of services at RNIB, writes:

With the festive season almost upon us, I’m writing to let your readers know that Santa and his elves are getting ready to give children with vision impairment a Christmas treat in the run up to the big day.

Each year, Santa receives millions of letters from children all over the world. To make sure that every child can read his reply, he has teamed up once again with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to make sure his letters are available in accessible formats including braille, audio and large print.

RNIB’s elves have been spreading festive cheer for over 20 years and last year sent 1,345 of Santa’s letters to blind and partially sighted children across the UK.

If you know a child with a vision impairment who would love to receive a letter from Santa, please send their Christmas letter to Santa Claus, RNIB, Midgate House, Midgate, Peterborough PE1 1TN by Tuesday 1 December.

Alternatively, you can email santa@rnib.org.uk by Monday, December 21 for an email with a large-print attachment.

Make sure to include the child’s name age, postal address, contact number and which format they need.

Merry Christmas!