Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from City Hall: Londoners want more police, not less

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 August 2020

Keith Prince AM is concerned about the cut to police numbers.

Keith Prince AM is concerned about the cut to police numbers.

Archant

After a horrendous year of record crime in 2019, lockdown saw the number of some offences fall for the first time in years.

However, as lockdown eases, Sadiq Khan’s plan to cut London’s police by £110million risks allowing violent crime to return to Redbridge’s streets again.

The Mayor of London is proposing to cut the considerable sum from the Metropolitan Police over the next two years as City Hall faces a £493million black hole due to the coronavirus crisis.

Once again, Khan has got his priorities wrong and is putting City Hall waste above keeping Londoners safe.

You may also want to watch:

Sadiq Khan’s police cut plan risks undoing the government’s good work to bolster policing in London.

An extra 1,369 police officers will be recruited in London this year in the first tranche of the government’s promise to put 20,000 more officers on the beat across the country. However, Khan’s police cuts are the equivalent of cutting nearly 1,700 officers.

In the London Assembly, together with my colleagues, I proposed axing Transport for London’s nominee passes to save money.

These wasteful passes offer free travel to the flatmates and lodgers of TfL staff and last year it cost London a record £44million in lost fare revenue.

Disappointingly, Labour voted it down, choosing to protect a TfL perk instead of London’s police officers.

The mayor needs to get his priorities right. Londoners want the police to bolstered, not cut. No one wants to return to the soaring violent crime of the past four years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Wanstead barber fined for putting two chairs outside for social distancing

Paul outside his barbershop. Picture: Paul Michaelides

Ilford student named one of the top 10 black students in the UK

Vanessa Madu was awarded as one of the top 10 black students in the UK in the Rare Rising Stars Award. Picture: Rare Rising Stars

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men escape house fire in Seven Kings

Two men escaped a fire at a house in Goodmayes on Monday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Wanstead barber fined for putting two chairs outside for social distancing

Paul outside his barbershop. Picture: Paul Michaelides

Ilford student named one of the top 10 black students in the UK

Vanessa Madu was awarded as one of the top 10 black students in the UK in the Rare Rising Stars Award. Picture: Rare Rising Stars

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men escape house fire in Seven Kings

Two men escaped a fire at a house in Goodmayes on Monday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

View from City Hall: Londoners want more police, not less

Keith Prince AM is concerned about the cut to police numbers.

O’Sullivan relishing latest Ding date

Ronnie O'Sullivan at The Crucible (pic Rui Vieira/PA)

Opening Women’s Super League fixtures revealed

Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge sign prolific striker Paul McCallum from Solihull Moors

Barnet's Mauro Vilhete (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Paul McCallum during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil.

Captain Ellis-Grewal knows Wanstead must keep winning to stay in league title hunt