Opinion

View from City Hall: Council must learn from this episode

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 November 2020

Keith Prince AM congratulates residents for fighting against Quiet Streets.

Redbridge’s Labour council has finally listened to residents and scrapped their deeply flawed Quiet Streets schemes.

It’s vital they learn their lesson from this disastrous episode and ensure they never introduce such drastic anti-car measures without consulting residents again.

The abandoned Low Traffic Neighbourhood schemes in Barkingside South and Cranbrook West were supposed to improve life for residents, but instead, it created misery.

You may also want to watch:

These schemes caused congestion, endangered pedestrians and cyclists, and stopped the emergency services from quickly navigating to people in crisis. Fundamentally, if Redbridge’s Labour council had paused, consulted residents and truly listened to their concerns, these schemes would not have been introduced. It should have been obvious to the council that literally blocking roads with planters with little notice or consultation would not have ended well.

From the very beginning, it was doomed. Sadly, Redbridge Council is not alone in doing this.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Labour councils across the capital are ploughing ahead with disruptive anti-car measures with no consultation. They should take note from Redbridge Council’s embarrassing U-turn and start listening to local people.

I was pleased to support local residents by voicing their concerns in City Hall, applying pressure for the scheme to be removed.

I congratulate the residents who tirelessly campaigned to get their Labour councillors to face facts and realise the scheme is hugely disruptive to people’s lives.

