Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the house: No planning left some students losing out

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 August 2020

John Cryer is concerned about Energy Saving & Insulation Iniatives.

John Cryer is concerned about Energy Saving & Insulation Iniatives.

Archant

In recent weeks, we have seen students locally and nationally getting their results in extraordinary circumstances having been unable to sit exams.

The government had plenty of time to plan for this, and was warned by the Education Select Committee, in advance, of the problems facing them.

Instead, no planning was done and students were landed with results by algorithm.

Thankfully we have seen a U-turn on the issue of teacher assessment. But even then, many pupils are unhappy with their results as they feel they could have done better in exams and in many cases have lost university and placements due to the original decision by ministers followed by their panic.

We have seen several examples of government U-turns recently often due to poor planning and delivery. My big concern is that yet another is coming down the track with the Energy Saving and Insulation Initiatives that have been advertised as starting from September.

I have had several constituents contact me already asking for clarity as they have been asking firms for quotes in advance of the voucher scheme.

Firms are named on the site despite having not taken part in such government schemes in years and some have also told constituents they are unwilling to take part due to complexity.

Constituents are already contacting me regarding the confused messaging from the government and the lack of coherent information.

This is looking increasingly like a poorly thought through scheme, that in the end may only end up benefiting very few people. I hope to be proved wrong.

It could be argued that the prime minister’s great strength is his readiness to acknowledge when things have gone wrong and to change course.

On the other hand, the frequency with which that is happening looks more and more like incoherence and a lack of planning.

Boris Johnson is a great admirer of Churchill. But Churchill always had people in government with him – particularly in the case of the national government during the war – who were supremely adept at planning and organising.

You may also want to watch:

He and they would never have allowed such a shambles.

***

***

/FeaturesTopical/Letters/General, /FeaturesTopical/Opinion/General, /NewsSocial/People/General

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen Andrew, missing from Ilford since Saturday?

Have you seen Andrew, 49, missing from Ilford since Saturday but police believe may be in the Walthamstow area? Picture: Met Police

Donation from Wes Streeting helps Ilford student pursue dream of studying at Cambridge

Um E-Aymen Babar reached her fundraising goal to study at Cambridge thanks to help from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tom Barnes

Safi brothers abduction: Police arrest four men in Ilford on suspicion of being involved as manhunt for father continues

Police have made four arrests in Ilford in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Armed officers arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder after fleeing scene of collision

A man was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of attempted murder after two men sustained life changing injuries from a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen Andrew, missing from Ilford since Saturday?

Have you seen Andrew, 49, missing from Ilford since Saturday but police believe may be in the Walthamstow area? Picture: Met Police

Donation from Wes Streeting helps Ilford student pursue dream of studying at Cambridge

Um E-Aymen Babar reached her fundraising goal to study at Cambridge thanks to help from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Tom Barnes

Safi brothers abduction: Police arrest four men in Ilford on suspicion of being involved as manhunt for father continues

Police have made four arrests in Ilford in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Armed officers arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder after fleeing scene of collision

A man was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of attempted murder after two men sustained life changing injuries from a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

View from the house: No planning left some students losing out

John Cryer is concerned about Energy Saving & Insulation Iniatives.

West Ham United secure loan signing of Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond

West Ham United secure loan signing of midfielder Emily van Egmond (Pic: Arfa)

Peek hopes for bumper crowd as Ilford host Halstead in FA Cup tie

Adam Peek is the new chairman at Ilford

Jacobs: Ilford confidence at all-time high

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs in action against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Jury retires in trial of Custom House man accused of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.