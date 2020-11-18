Opinion

View from the house: Concern around coronavirus contracts

John Cryer is concerned about the government's buying of PPE. Archant

I write my column this week in the midst of press interest about supply of PPE and other contracts during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The government, rather than go for open competition for tenders, have just contracted firms to supply things like PPE.

However, it is clear that suspension of the usual rules have led to exploitation.

My colleagues, the press and others have uncovered many cases of things like PPE not being supplied on time or even at all, often by third party middle men.

Many of these companies had no history of being supplier of PPE or other medical related products.

They appear to often be new creations or have little trading history.

You may also want to watch:

It has further become apparent that many of these companies have links to Conservative Party donors.

There is so much going on at the moment, that this is yet to find much traction on things like the TV news.

But already I am getting numbers of people rightly disgusted and concerned about it.

I am sure readers can remember the scandals of the 1990s and what that did to politics in this country.

After several Conservative general election wins, Tory politicians felt that they were invincible and could do whatever they liked.

The Johnson government I feel have got in early on that belief.

This scandal with supply, I fear, is only the tip of the iceberg.