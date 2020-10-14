Opinion

View from the House: We need a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown

MP Sam Tarry is arguing for a two-week London lockdown. Archant

The prime minister has announced new lockdown restrictions across the UK and this will be deeply concerning for all those who live and work in Ilford, particularly our elderly, most vulnerable and key workers, as well as those businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

Redbridge has one of the highest infection rates in London, with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, and hospital admissions, particularly to intensive care, rising steadily.

Without meaningful government intervention, we risk the same perfect storm that led to the UK having the highest Covid-related death toll in Europe during the first wave.

That’s why this week I’ve written to health secretary Matt Hancock to call for a “circuit-breaker” lockdown to prevent London suffering the fate of other major cities. It would mean a complete two-week shutdown to halt rising infection rates and protect all those in our borough.

It’s a difficult decision, but people’s lives must be at the forefront of this government’s policies, coupled with meaningful financial support packages to ensure workers keep their jobs and businesses survive this pandemic.

This would be a short, sharp measure to stop Covid in its tracks and buy us time to find a vaccine. Not doing so could lead to coronavirus spiralling out of control, leaving us facing an even longer lockdown. It might not feel like it, but, together, we will get through this crisis.

As always, if you are based in my constituency, please do not hesitate to contact me directly should you require support on any issue on sam.tarry.mp@parliament.uk.