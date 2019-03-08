View from the House: Wes Streeting MP says King George A&E is here to stay

Wes Streeting, Ilford North MP claims King George A&E is staying open. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

Residents may have heard rumours in the last few weeks that there is a risk that the Accident and Emergency unit at King George Hospital was again at risk of closure.

I am relieved that local NHS leaders have confirmed in a recent open letter that there is no plan to close the A&E at the hospital arising from decisions taken by then Conservative health secretary Andrew Lansley in 2011.

The population change in our area since 2011, which is forecast to change further, is a key reason why we need to keep the A&E.

It would be irresponsible to remove emergency care from our borough while our population continues to grow. It is still sadly the case that our local NHS desperately needs more funding from government.

Unfortunately, a bid for £70million of investment in the NHS trust that covers King George Hospital was recently refused.

However – despite the disappointing news on funding – throughout this difficult period local NHS staff have worked exceptionally hard to make sure that we are cared for when we most need it.

Residents and local campaigners can be rightly proud of the campaign we ran together to keep A&E services at King George Hospital – a campaign that was ultimately successful. My campaigns have always been grounded in facts and evidence.

The welcome fact is that King George A&E is here to stay. I will always be vigilant against threats that could arise in the future and ready to act if they do.