Recorder letters: Gants Hill library, knife bins, Debenhams, green belt, free TV licences and vivisection

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Please leave our library alone

Randhir Singh Bains, Shere Road, Gants Hill, writes:

The future of Gants Hill library continues to hang in balance.

This is because the Labour administration, headed by Jas Atwal, is hell-bent on imposing its authoritarian decision on the residents of Gants Hill.

I call the decision authoritarian because Jas Atwal and his comrades made no attempt to build consensus among residents before making their decision.

What exactly is the decision?

The administration decided - sometime last year - to redesign Gants Library with a view to converting it into a multi-purpose community hub. But residents of Gants Hill, as far as I know, do not want such a hub, and are quite content to see their library left in its present form - and who can blame them for holding such views, given that the library was refurbished at a huge expense only in 2010.

The so-called consultation process - currently underway - is no consultation; it is merely a public relations exercise designed to hoodwink the public, which explains why only a few residents turned up for the last consultative meeting.

If Jas Atwal and his party apparatchiks have any sense, they would leave the Gants Hill library alone.

No information on knife bins

C A Rumsey, full address supplied, writes:

In answer to Paul Devaney (Recorder letters) I am equally frustrated by the lack of information regarding these knife amnesty bins.

I telephoned the police, no information and the police stations at Wanstead and Woodford are closed.

My sister recently passed away and we found a very large number of knives and scissors that she must have used in her catering work years before.

Ater a lot of searching I found that the community hall at Orchard Community Hall at Broadmead Road have such a knife box and I disposed of my knives etc there.

It is quite easy to get to. Catch a W14 bus to Woodford Bridge which stops across the road from the hall.

Debenhams could have been saved

Alan Still, York Road, Ilford, writes:

I worked in top, top quality stores, I know the business.

Debenhams should keep the biggest floor in the mall, close the other two, but keep all of the staff and provide a service.

Plus, they should have a small furniture concession; get a simple tea/coffee bar that is open when the store is open.

And for god's sake, don't be so pristine and tidy. Very tidy means you aren't doing any trade.

Of course they won't listen to me or their staff.

The distant bosses know best, what to the staff know?

They only work there.

Council should respect green belt

Jenny Chalmers, chairman, Aldborough Hatch Defence Association, writes:

The recent Extinction Rebellion Campaign has shown what importance people, particularly our younger generation, give to looking after the planet and caring for our green spaces.

Yet Redbridge Council still think it is okay to offer up our green belt to cover it in buildings, roads and car parks when there are brown sites available, pollute our air with all the extra vehicles that would travel here and clog up further our already busy roads.

Do they ever listen to the people or are they so intent in having balanced books in time for the next election they don't care how they do it?

Keep free TV licences for OAPs

Judy Freedman, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

Again Pensioners are being discriminated against regarding the government proposals to revoke free TV Licences and free travel.

They say they want to use the money on the young.

I'd like to know what that means.

Do they think that will solve the knife crime epidemic?

I think not.

Perhaps they should think about the money they give away in benefits to undeserving cases.

I've said this before, and I'll say it again. People who come into this country who have never worked here and probably won't in the future should not be allowed to claim benefits or anything else.

If they have not paid National Insurance contributions, they should not be entitled to benefits.

If they knew they wouldn't get them, they would not come.

Unfortunately, the damage has been done.

This country is too lenient when it comes to giving away money.

That is why we are in the state we are. Its time to tighten the purse strings, on the benefit system, not pensioners.

We earned our free TV Licence and travel.

Remembering animals in labs

Mark Dawes, campaigns officer, Waltham Forest & Redbridge Green Party, writes:

World Day for Animals in Laboratories was on April 24 and last Saturday there was a national march in Oxford to highlight the millions of animals each year who suffer and die behind the walls of laboratories.

Oxford was the place of the demonstration because the university conducts more tests on animals in its laboratories than any other UK university.

According to government statistics, each year inside British laboratories around four million animals are experimented on causing horrific suffering to the animals involved - and every 8 seconds, one animal dies. This is largely ignored as the experiments are hidden away from public view.

Vivisection does not even help advance medical science: over 90 per cent of all drugs that are shown to be safe and effective in animal tests fail in human trials because they do not work or are dangerous.

There are now more accurate ways of performing medical research that do not involve animals, including using human cells and tissues and computer modelling.

We should treat all animals with respect and compassion, and we need to end this cruel practice for good.

The Green Party would ban all vivisection.