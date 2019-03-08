Recorder letters: Clayhall Road markings, Brexit and holiday with diabetes

The new road markings at the junction of Clayhall Avenue are not working according to reader VA Shafier. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Most stupid road marking I've seen

VA Shafier, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

Recently the road markings at the junction of Clayhall Avenue onto the A1400 The Woodford Avenue were altered.

Previously there was a "two headed arrow" on the left lane allowing drivers emerging from Clayhall Avenue to turn left or right from the left lane.

This has been so for as long as I can recall, and I have lived in the area for 50 years.

In that time I and countless drivers have negotiated the junction without incident. That doesn't mean that a collision has never occurred there, accidents happen at any other junction.

Now there is a real problem as a left turn only arrow has been painted on the road replacing the previous double headed arrow, but it is unsighted at busy times and there are no other signs indicating this.

Since there has been the ability to use both lanes to turn right it makes it very uncertain of legal implications associated with this sign. Drivers emerging from Clabury Broadway to turn right are placed in an impossible situation.

The width restrictors in Clayhall Avenue force drivers into the left lane. The arrow is unsighted from a distance or by stationary vehicles waiting for the lights to change and, if seen, restricts a driver's ability to change lanes safely.

As a retired driving instructor, and this being on a driving test route, examiners are going to have a merry time failing drivers taking the test for being in the wrong lane.

This sign is probably the most stupid road marking I have seen.

The junction is policed by an array of cameras and now more restrictions, that arrow is not workable it should replaced with the original double headed arrow.

Forecasts of doom are not realistic

Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead, writes:

Britain is in "pretty good shape" for a No Deal Brexit, according to the head of the Home Civil Service, Sir Mark Sedwill.

In early March he told the cabinet that No Deal would trigger a 10 per cent spike in food prices, send businesses to the wall, damage the police's ability to keep people safe and plunge the economy into recession.

But in the weeks leading up to March 29 and since, the government has reached many formal and informal agreements with the EU. These agreements safeguard citizens' rights, security arrangements, students' rights, and measures to preserve the flow of trade, such as customs procedures at the Channel ports, landing rights for aircraft, permits for Eurostar, driving permits for hauliers, recognition of safety certificates, allowing live animals and animal products swift entry, etc.

We have also reached trade agreements covering most of our exports to countries with which the EU has trade agreements.

We have become a member of the Common Transit Convention, so hauliers only need to make customs declarations and pay import duties when they reach their final destination.

Sir Mark has recognised these new facts, so he could truthfully tell the Institute of Government on June 13: "I think we're in pretty good shape for it. We did one of the most impressive pieces of cross-government work I've experienced in my career to make No Deal preparations in the run-up to the [original] March-April deadline."

So, fears of "crashing out" and of "cliff-edges" are out of date.

Forecasts of economic doom are not realistic.

Help for diabetics planning a holiday

Jenny Hirst, InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT), writes:

As summer is with us, many of your readers may be looking forward to holidays, whether in this country or abroad, and some of your readers with diabetes may be anxious, especially if it is the first time going on holiday since they were diagnosed with diabetes.

Going on holiday for people with diabetes is not quite so straight forward and requires more planning, especially for those treated with insulin.

The security at airports and on flights means that carrying injection devices, blood glucose testing kit and insulin on planes requires prior arrangements to be made.

The InDependent Diabetes Trust [IDDT], a charity for people with diabetes and their families, provides a holiday information pack with tips on looking after diabetes in hot weather, foot care while on holiday, carrying tablets and insulin to other countries.

We are happy send this free holiday pack to your readers if they contact IDDT on 01604 622837, email enquiries@iddtinternational.org or write to IDDT, PO Box 294, Northampton NN1 4XS.