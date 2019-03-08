Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: We can be unique and tolerant

PUBLISHED: 14:12 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 15 May 2019

Pastor Andrew Willis, Ilford High Road, Baptist Church

Pastor Andrew Willis, Ilford High Road, Baptist Church

Archant

You may be a Sikh living in London, a Hindu in Paris, a Muslim in Christchurch or a Christian in Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia or Pakistan - today anyone might be attacked simply because of their faith, no matter what their age, gender or race.

Yet why should I be ashamed of my faith and its uniqueness? It is different in important respects.

For example, three weeks ago I was remembering the death of Lord Jesus on the cross for me and then celebrating his resurrection.

You may also want to watch:

Why do these beliefs matter so much to me? Because through faith in Lord Jesus who died and rose again I experience God's forgiveness and gift of life.

The answer to violent attacks is not to retreat into an "all faiths lead to God" position.

I know it is popular today to say that all beliefs, moral values, and lifestyles are equally valid and acceptable and that anyone who disagrees is bigoted. But is that so? Of course not. In fact it is sometimes those who claim to be so tolerant of all beliefs and lifestyles, that quickly accuse anyone who does not accept their opinion. But common sense says I can hold firmly my beliefs and at the same time respect others who are different to me.

It is time to stand up and say that no one should be vilified, persecuted, or killed for their faith.

It is those who kill others who should be told 'no more', not those who peacefully hold the uniqueness of their beliefs. The two words are not exclusive: we can and should be unique and tolerant.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Court orders Hainault fly-tipper to pay more than £1,000 after being caught dumping bed

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault was investigated by Redbridge Council after a resident witnessed her dumping rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Court orders Hainault fly-tipper to pay more than £1,000 after being caught dumping bed

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault was investigated by Redbridge Council after a resident witnessed her dumping rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bloom begins new season in fine form

Claire Bloom at the HSV Triathlon (pic: Claire Bloom)

Ilford’s Brown brothers turn out for Essex

Ilford Wanderers' Lawrence and Morgan Brown (pic: Colin Brown)

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Dementia Action Week: King George and Queen’s Hospital’s trust on the look-out for Dementia Friends volunteers

Alina Stevens from Upminster works as a nursing associate at BHRUT and is encouraging residents to join its Dementia Friends programme this Dementia Action Week. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists