Opinion: You can join our visit to Holy Land

Rabbi David Hulbert will be visiting the Holy Land with Three Faiths Forum. Archant

Holiday time is approaching and many of us are planning the best use of those precious weeks of freedom.

For some, this will mean flying out to a comfortable resort and then lying on the beach or by the pool, doing very little.

For others, holiday will involve plenty of food and drink, wild clubbing all night long and socialising with old or new friends.

Still others will want to travel to new places, to enjoy beautiful scenery or wildlife or to learn about different histories or cultures.

In Bible times, poorer people had little leisure. But the Israelites did have their weekly day of rest to look forward to and their annual cycle of festivals, generally tied in with the harvests.

Early this December, our local Three Faiths Forum will set off upon another week-long adventure, visiting the sacred places of the Holy Land, both in Palestine and in Israel.

We shall visit many places made special by our long religious traditions - the great al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the Tombs of the Patriarchs in Hebron, churches in Jerusalem, Nazareth and Bethlehem, and countless places so familiar to Jews through our reading of the Hebrew Bible.

Yes, a pleasant holiday, with good food and good company, but also a pilgrimage, a chance to deepen our faith and our knowledge of the other two Abrahamic faiths. We shall be led by Imam Dr Mohammed Fahim, Revd. Ulrike Bell and myself.

If you are interested in joining us, please contact me on david.hulbert@whsithnet.co.uk. And do make the very best of your summer holiday!