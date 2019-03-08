Recorder lettters: Knives, police, rubbish, Cllr Khalid Noor, Visage night club and racism in Labour

Make it more difficult to buy knives

Judith Freedman, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

Violent crime is making the headlines. The question is what is the government really going to do to end it or is it too late? They look for all kinds of answers, but nothing seems to stop it.

They are blaming it on community centres being shut because of cutbacks and so on. That could be part of it, but in my opinion it goes much further than that. Also they talk about school exclusion, ie being expelled from school. If those children are being excluded from the classroom it means they are out of control in the first place. They obviously are not being brought up properly.

In my view, quite simply the only way to tackle the violence is to firstly, make it more difficult to buy knives over the counter. Parents should check their children are not carrying them in the first place.

Tougher sentences need to be imposed.

It is true a lot of it is because of the cutbacks to services. All of these need to be reinstated. Money needs to be spent where it is needed. Re-opening community centres, more social activities for young people etc.

Nevertheless, we have to ask ourselves, it takes a certain type of person who would take a knife and murder someone. These people are more than out of control, they need help. Drug dealing and knife crime is one thing, but murder on the scale we are seeing is another.

We have a crisis to deal with, and it needs urgent action now. Bring in the military.

Government must wake up over police

Ron Jeffries JP (Retd), Aldborough Road North, Aldborough Hatch, writes:

Wes Streeting is right (Mrs May is deluded over knife crime) in that there is a link between police numbers and crime.

No police officers were at Ilford Station on the evening of February 26 when 20-year-old Che Morrison was stabbed. Had there been his death could have been avoided.

I use the station in the daytime and evenings and cannot recall when I last saw a police officer there. It is a scary place to be, especially in the evenings. A police presence would be reassuring to someone for whom the town has been my home for 86 years.

Drastic cuts in police budgets mean our streets are no longer safe. This is unacceptable.

How many more stabbings will be needed before the government wakes up to what is blindingly obvious?

Blame people not the rubbish bags

Mr B E Thompson, Falmouth Gardens, Redbridge, writes:

So, there is going to be a trial re wheelie bins, something I’m not in favour of, but can understand the reasons behind it.

The problem is most people put rubbish out far too early. I’ve seen bags at the front of houses the day after a council collection.

Rubbish should not be put out until 7pm on Sunday (our collection day is Monday). Do as I do, use a plastic bag inside a dustbin. It is very easy for the collector to lift the lid and take the bag out.

Most people don’t use their garage these days, they’re bricked up and turned into another room so most people leave their bins out the front, too lazy to carry them through the house.

Very few people put a brick on the lid of their recycling box, the wind lifts the lids and rubbish is blown out.

One thing I am sure of is that Redbridge is disgusting (certainly my part), mostly due to people’s laziness.

Councillor was incomprehensible

Mr M S Sandhu, Gants Hill, full address supplied, writes:

I attended the public meeting in Gants Hill to discuss the community hub being planned for the library.

It was great to witness the number of residents engaged and while I personally prefer to see the library left as it is, it was good to hear the council through the deputy leader, explain that there would be a library as part of any development and that there would NOT be 261 homes built on the site, which are rumours that have been doing the rounds.

If this hub idea is truly about better services then we should not see overdevelopment and housing should be mininimal and the car park kept.

However the biggest concern of the evening was Barkingside councillor Khalid Noor’s inability to express himself and grasp the purpose of the meeting.

He was incomprehensible and most of the room was dismayed by this because the first duty of local councillors is to be able to communicate so they can properly assist the whole demographic of the area.

His undecipherable words did cause annoyance to many others in the room because we deserve better.

Fortunately the other councillors, Assembly Member Mr Prince and Cllr Rai were able to afford us a proper discussion.

Visage made me so welcome

Michael Feldman, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

Before its closure, I was a regular customer at Visage Night Club in Gants Hill. I felt that I could not have wished for finding a better set-up anywhere else, no matter how hard I tried.

By chance and with the waning of the community spirit in Ilford Town Centre, I decided on returning to the club. At the time, I was falling on hard times with depression and the only comfort I had was talking on Facebook with a contact whom I met in church.

Eventually, I could relate with the female element of the club and had so much joy with them, that I could have looked on them as family. I have not known anything like the experience that I was having in this period alone and it is something that I will never forget.

While I feel sad about its closure, I wish to thank the management and staff for making me welcome and hope we will get to meet again soon.

Labour members said party is racist

Cllrs Howard Berlin and Ruth Clark, Fairlop ward Conservative councillors, write:

Any Jewish reader would be bitterly disappointed by reading the letter (Recorder) from four members of Ilford South Labour.

We are very pleased that there is no antisemitism in Ilford South Labour Party but the hard left of the Labour Party, both nationally and in many constituencies, have a problem with Jewish people and the existence of the state of Israel.

It is not us saying that the Labour Party is “antisemitic and racist” but your own members across the country.

You should understand that for Jewish people to read your comments that “Jeremy Corbyn has a formidable record for campaigning for human rights and against racism” is offensive when we see Corbyn has close relationships with the IRA, Hezbollah and Hamas and calls these terrorist organisations his friends.