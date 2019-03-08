Recorder letters: Tower blocks, Queen's Hospital, Will Podmore, diversity and Whipps Cross Hospital

CGI image of the development in Clements Road, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Living Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We've had enough tower blocks

Paul Scott, Arundel Gardens, Ilford, writes:

I would like to say that Redbridge Council and their development partners Redbridge Living ought to reconsider their plan due to these various reasons as their proposed plans do not even contain the optimum 50 per cent GLA level affordable family housing that we have a complete lack of now also having structures of up to 19 storeys will also block the daylight for people in this neighbourhood.

We have already had more than enough tower blocks above 10 storeys in the Ilford South area causing congestion and various social problems and many other local residents in Seven Kings will be adversely affected by this proposal.

This plan will create more congestion and put a large strain on the local infrastructure within Seven Kings itself.

Members of increasingly influential local people also oppose these plans as there is also another high density plan at the nearby Tesco Goodmayes which has attracted a campaign and large petition against it already.

We are now greatly aware of the potential health and social hazards of having large residential blocks next to busy and polluted roads and certain local businesses will be disrupted by the planned building works.

Also with events such as the Grenfell Tower tragedy our planners ought to be very cautious about constructing more residential tower blocks.

Hospital beset by growing problems

Andy Walker, Blytheswood Road, Ilford; Bob Archer, Redbridge Trades Council; Ashburn Holder, Liberal Democrats; Glenn Holmes, Ilford Momentum and Rose Mary Warrington, Green Party, write:

We would like to draw your readers' attention to the growing problems that beset the hospital provision for the residents of Redbridge.

The Queen's Hospital website states that Queen's bed occupancy is often at 99 per cent.

This pressure on the facilities causes many problems including the cancellation of essential and long awaited operations.

As early as January 2017, Cllr Neil Zammett, chairman of the Redbridge Borough Council told the Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee of the East London Boroughs that the shortfall of hospital beds in the area was not sustainable.

Obviously, the capacity of our hospitals that is already strained to breaking point cannot be expected to cope with the relentless increase in the population of East London.

We say, unequivocally, that the current situation will inevitably see a deterioration in care that is unacceptable.

Planning to improve capacity and improve the care offered to residents of the Borough of Redbridge should be commenced immediately. That planning must include the building of a new wing at King George Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Give Mr Podmore a weekly column

Mr A Still, York Road, Ilford, writes:

Could you get Mr Podmore to write a weekly column?

He is so concise and accurate, far superior in his analysis of the Brexit situation than most writers. He is up there with Quentin Letts and Littlejohn.

Yours in admiration.

This isn't diversity it is ghettoisation

Randhir Singh Bains, Shere Road, Gants Hill, writes:

Sam Tarry's win in Labour's Ilford South parliamentary selection contest last week is, in my view, a watershed event, which we should all celebrate. Here is the reason why?

Many of our inner city constituencies now have expanding ethnic enclaves, where ethnic minorities live in a parallel universe - they have their own schools, their own places of worship (mosques, temples and Gurdwaras, etc) and their own financial institutions (State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, etc).

Some constituencies even have ethnic MPs representing ethnic populations.

Ethnic MPs representing ethnic population - and vice versa - however, is not diversity; it is ghettoisation bordering on segregation, which ought to be discouraged.

Britain does need more ethnic MPs to reflect its racial and religious diversity in the House of Commons, but electing these MPs largely from areas with high ethnic population such as Ilford South amounts to legitimising ghettoisation, not diversity.

This is why I salute voters of Ilford South for selecting Sam Tarry.

Residents should have say on the plans for hospital

Nat Pabla, Grove Hill, South Woodford, writes:

There seems to be very little awareness in Redbridge regarding the plans to redevelop Whipps Cross Hospital. Why is this?

At a recent public meeting a Whipps Cross Hospital official was asked this question, and the response that it had been 'challenging' and they 'struggled to engage' with Redbridge Council on the matter, is not only disappointing but a disgrace as well.

Redbridge Council have posed as defenders of King George Hospital over the years, but apparently are not bothered about health services for people in the west of borough.

One third of Whipps Cross patients come from Redbridge, but there was no publicity for the recent public meeting or Whipps Cross consultation exercise, or any consideration by Redbridge Council committees.

The residents of Redbridge need to know when their council is going to stop sitting idly by, engage with our local hospital, and ensure our views are reflected in the major redevelopment plans of our local hospital.