Recorder letters: Tower blocks, pensioners, market victory, King George VI Coronation, road safety and organ donation

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

We need lower rise housing

Paul Scott, Ilford Noise (Neighbourhoods of Ilford South Engage), writes:

I have read through the recent letters regarding Gants Hill Library as well as the Kenneth More Theatre and how their potential plans would impact on local residents.

With regards to that there is a petition with over 2,000 signatures for Gants Hill Library and another petition with well over 4,000 signatures to save the KMT which proves that there is a great deal of support for these venues.

Also there are now in excess of 1,500 supporters for the Stop Tesco Goodmayes Plan petition which is another positive sign that we are gaining more support against high density schemes.

I believe that we ought to protest against this Ilford Eastside proposal that involves 800 homes, including a 29-storey tower block, on Ilford Retail Park as well.

Generally speaking Redbridge needs lower rise housing with more open space for a better and healthier quality of life.

Once again elderly targeted by lords

C A Rumsey, Cambridge Road, Wanstead, writes:

With reference to the letter from Judy Freeman on the subject of free travel for pensioners which has been highlighted by Lord True of the Intergenerational Committee who has proposed withdrawing free travel, heating allowance and the free TV licence for the over 75s.

It shows how little knowledge or thought has been put into this proposal.

Can anyone imagine the effect this will have on shopkeepers without customers? How many buses will be empty with no passengers, which will affect reducing bus services etc?

Once again the wealthy lords who receive over £300 per day allowance plus travel allowance and subsidised meals come up with these proposals.

I lived in this area throughout the Blitz then endured rationing for a further nine years.

I then served in the armed forces twice and then worked all my life. Now, once again it is the elderly are targeted by these morons.

Is it any wonder that ordinary people do not trust politicians or the establishment?

Stop bickering to claim credit

Chris Roper, full address supplied, writes:

It may well be that activity by Redbridge people contributed to the Corporation of London decision not to relocate their three markets to Fairlop in Redbridge.

What I find distasteful is the public bickering to claim the credit for influencing the decision.

People will have made their own individual representations or used one of the organisations now in the battle for honours.

Without the people they'd be nothing and, I reckon, those same people will use interest in groups headed by people more interested in their own egos than representing the feelings of others.

Of course, it may well be that the Corporation of London didn't want to come here anyway! So, in that instance, credit to them.

Come on, let's stick together.

Souvenir from 82 years ago

Alan Manning, Bowthorpe Close, Hornchurch, writes:

When George VI was crowned on May 12, 1937, the pupils of Ilford schools were presented with a souvenir by Ilford Borough Council as shown.

I still have mine, how many still have theirs?

Be vigilant to help reduce road deaths

Tom Copley, Londonwide Assembly Member, writes:

This week marks the UN's Global Road Safety Week, and it comes as a reminder that we all have a part to play when it comes to reducing the risks faced by pedestrians and all road users.

The latest TfL data shows that in 2017 81 people were tragically killed or seriously injured on Redbridge's streets. The pain and distress suffered by their families cannot be overstated.

With the right interventions and level of ambition, we can save lives. This is why TfL is implementing its Vision Zero for London plan which aims to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from our transport network by 2041.

The plan focuses on introducing lower speed limits across the capital, improving safety at junctions and imposing more rigorous standards on some of the most dangerous vehicles such as buses and HGVs.

However, as a community, it also falls to us to remain vigilant when using the roads and to reflect more often on the risks we pose to others, as well as educating the next generation of Londoners.

Time to talk about organ donation

Anthony Clarkson, director of Organ Donation and Transplantation, NHS Blood and Transplant, writes:

The law around organ donation in England is changing. From spring 2020 all adults in England will be considered to have agreed to be an organ donor when they die, unless they had recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

We want everybody in London to get ready for the change in the law by taking a moment to think about organ donation, making their organ donation decision and sharing that decision with family and friends. During Dying Matters Awareness Week (May 13-19) we want to raise awareness of what's changing from spring 2020 and the choices available to everyone.

We're asking people to get ready for the change.

Have you decided whether you want to be a lifesaving organ donor? Have you told your family?

If you haven't already, please make your choice, register it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family.

To find out more, and to register your organ donation decision, visit organdonation.nhs.uk.

If you can't find the answer to any questions you may have on the website, please call our hotline on 0300 303 2094.