Recorder letters: Gants Hill library, green belt, Swarn Singh Kandola,Yeman and support charities

Redbridge Council's plans for Gants Hill Library are proving controversial. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Hold referendum on Gants Hill

Michael Green, Headley Drive, Gants Hill, writes:

May I respectfully ask the council why are the express wishes of the people of Gants Hill are seemingly being ignored regarding the library and nearby car park, both of which are vital to the lifeblood of the area, exactly as they are?

The borough crest carries the motto, "in unity progress", but the current council administration appear to have created disunity, disharmony, discord, dissent, mistrust, loathing and detestation with their proposals.

Whatever happened to civic pride, civic duty, honour, respect, democracy and acknowledgement that the council's purpose is to look after its residents, not the other way round?

I thought a borough should be run for the people, and not apparently treated like some personal fiefdom to do with as you will, but still expect us to obey the law, pay our council tax on time and in full, or you have the means with which to sue us.

May I further respectfully suggest you hold a local referendum to see what the people of Gants Hill, and associated areas affected by your proposals really think.

Might that not be a true and democratic way to make a public consultation?

New group to protect green belt

Chris Gannaway, co-ordinator, Protect Fairlop Plain, writes:

Thank you for the article in the Recorder.

You credit the Aldbrough Hatch Defence Association (AHDA) with leading the campaign, but a new association of like-minded residents' groups was to the forefront in fighting to stop the markets coming to Redbridge.

The Protect Fairlop Plain (PLP) group was formed as a result of the outrage felt by many residents at the attempt by Redbridge Council to concrete over a vast section of green belt to site the London markets and other buildings.

We will continue to be vigilant to ensure that any attempt to build on the sacrosanct and precious green belt of Redbridge will be resisted with whatever means at our disposal.

The Protect Fairlop Plain (PLP) includes - among others and in addition to the AHDA - Barkingside 21, the Chadwell Heath Smallholdings Society, Fairlop Heritage Group, Hainaultforest.net, Karik Parekh, London Wildlife Trust and the Seven Kings and Newbury Park Residents' Association.

Effective leader and a nice man

Nigel Turner, chairman, Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, writes:

All of us here at RECC were very sorry to hear of the recent death of Swarn Singh Kandola.

Mr Kandola chaired Redbridge Community Relations Council in the 1980s with great skill and resolution during very difficult times.

He played a vital role both in maintain positive relations

between Redbridge's communities and in ensuring the CRC's

survival.

We will remember him as an effective leader who was strongly committed to improving

community relations, an exemplary ambassador for his own community, and a very nice man.

Parkinson's more than 'just shakes'

DJ David 'Kid' Jensen, writes:

I have lived with Parkinson's for the past eight years.

And I am now proud to be part of charity Parkinson's UK's new Parkinson's Is campaign, which aims to shatter public misconceptions about the condition by highlighting the reality of everyday life for those living with it.

Despite Parkinson's being the second most prevalent neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's, public understanding of the condition and the full impact it has on the lives of those affected, remains low.

Too many people still think that Parkinson's is "just the shakes," when in fact it is a serious condition with over 40 symptoms, and we want to change this.

So please take just a minute to visit parkinsons.org.uk/parkinsons-is to learn more from people with Parkinson's about what a diagnosis of Parkinson's truly means - and how you can help.

We could end the war in Yemen

Nigel Norman, Redbridge CND/Redbridge Trade Union Council, full address supplied, writes:

A public meeting in Ilford last Sunday discussed the Yemen crisis.

Four years of war have seen thousands of deaths and left 14 million on the brink of

starvation.

Britain and America are propping up the Saudi bombing campaign.

They could end this war within a week if they stopped arm sales (UK £4.7billion since 2015) and technical support.

We need to work to make the facts known about this war and help to bring it to an end for the sake of the suffering Yemeni people.

Help us to fix dementia care

Linda O'Sullivan, head of London Region, Alzheimer's Society, writes:

There are 72,000 people living with dementia in London and that number is set to rise in the next few years.

It is a travesty that people with dementia are waiting up to a year in hospital for a care home place, or ending up in A&E with an infection that good social care could have prevented.

I would like to urge your readers to join our campaign at alzheimers.org.uk/fixdementiacare