Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Multiple layers of London and Essex

Alan Simpson, Ravensbourne Gardens, Clayhall, writes:

I was intrigued to see the debate still raging in the Ilford Recorder about whether Ilford is in London or in Essex. The answer is simple - it's in both.

With the rest of the London Borough of Redbridge, Ilford is undoubtedly part of Greater London for local government purposes, but Ilford is also not part of the London Postal District and so has a separate Essex postal address (or 'had', since the post office has not required county names as part of an address since 1996).

Greater London and the London Postal District are entirely separate entities, created at different times for different purposes and with different boundaries.

Although other parts of Redbridge, such as Wanstead (London E11) and South Woodford (London E18) are in both Greater London and the London Postal District, Ilford is only in the former.

(A little-know fact: there once was a north-eastern subdivision of the London Postal District, which included Ilford; this extended out as far as Loughton and Romford, but lasted only from 1857 until 1866.)

Residents of Barking, Dagenham, Romford, Hornchurch and Upminster face this London/Essex conundrum too.

Like Ilford, they are all within Greater London, but also outside the London Postal District.

And if you live in Romford, you do not have a London telephone number (020), but a non-London one instead (01708).

Conversely, Chigwell and Loughton, both outside Greater London, share the London 020 code.

The reality is that there are multiple layers of London and Essex, all serving different purposes and with different boundaries.

And if, like me, you enjoy researching Ilford's history, you may find you need to spend as much time in the Essex Record Office in Chelmsford as you do in the London Borough of Redbridge archives in Ilford.

People have been arguing about this issue ever since Greater London was created back in 1965, and I have no doubt they will continue to debate it for many years to come.

Silent majority in favour of scheme

Sheila Cole, Covert Road, Hainault, writes:

Forty years ago, myself and many other residents in Hainault and Chigwell, were fortunate to be rehoused from the slums of London. At the time, local residents were appalled that "people like us" were to be housed on their doorstep.

This week I was asked to join a march objecting to the new housing being erected in Manford Way.

When I said I approved of the scheme, I was met with incredulity.

"The housing is opposite a school and a play park," I was told.

When I pointed out that, "Just because someone is homeless it does not mean they are a bad person" I was told that they would be the worst of society.

As the LA have not yet allocated the housing, it seems unlikely that these objectors know that "drunks, addicts and ex-prisoners" are the likely tenants.

I hope Redbridge Council will take note of the silent majority who will not be protesting and, who applaud their efforts to rehouse the homeless.

A mess of tacky market stalls

A former London Borough of Redbrige employee, full address supplied, writes:

Having worked for the London Borough of Redbridge for many years I was a casualty (along with many others) of the cost-cutting exercise in 2017.

The dismissal of all the knowledgeable staff and the subsequent replacement with unskilled and couldn't-care-less staff has ruined the operation of the council.

The council and its leadership are "rudderless" and are gradually destroying Redbridge.

I returned to Ilford town centre last week for the first time since I left the authority and was horrified to see that the High Road is a mess of tacky market stalls - the pavement is filthy and the shops are either betting shops, pound shops or coffee shops.

Consider texting some gym details

An Ilford resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

Anyone seen pretty cards recently on the pavement from early in the day?

You would recognise them by the colourful pictures and phone numbers.

Have you picked up any? Ask yourself would you want to. The initial letters spell out the name on the cards - BIG BUTT.

I was assuming the person pictured was in need of an operation to reduce the size of theirs and "offering" to do "massage"!

Do they really need to litter the streets of Ilford and Barking to offer their "services" on a daily basis?

Perhaps we as a community could offer the names of the many gyms who might assist.So next time you see the card, consider texting them with some gym details!

Majority voted for pro-Brexit parties

Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead, writes:

Mr Newcombe (letters, May 30) claims wrongly that the EU election showed that opinion has shifted towards staying in the EU.

In fact, the Brexit Party topped the poll with 31 per cent of the votes and came first in every region of England and in Wales too.

More than 58pc of the votes were for pro-Brexit parties.

Labour and Conservatives both stood on pro-Brexit programmes, as the LibDems were at pains to point out before the election, although, characteristically, they said different after the election, when claiming that the divided pro-EU camp won the election.

Mr Newcombe is confused when he writes, "Many have seen the damage that leaving the EU will cause."

He cannot see things that have not yet occurred.

He is seeing things indeed, because he has a touching faith in the absurd forecasts made by the pro-EU Chancellor Hammond, whose other great forecast was that his austerity policies would be good for us.

Mr Newcombe also believes in the dismal forecasts by the pro-EU CBI, which depends for its funds on - the EU.

Mr Newcombe ends, as usual, by calling for a "People's Vote". Who does he think voted to leave in 2016? Non-people? Non-persons?

Be careful what you wish for, Mr Newcombe, the EU elections showed that leave would win again, and with an even greater majority.

We must stop exploiting animals

Mark Dawes, Waltham Forest Animal Protection, Scarborough Road, Wanstead, writes:

Sunday, June 2, was the ninth National Animal Rights Day (NARD) event which was observed in over 30 cities around the world.

In London the day was marked by a ceremony in Parliament Square where activists held photos of animals with some holding frozen dead animals.

The moving ceremony paid tribute to all animals and gave the animals the dignified death they deserve and may not have had.

The National Animal Rights Day was created to give a voice to the billions and billions of beings that are used for food, clothing, entertainment, science and companions.

The number of animals unnecessarily killed by humans is staggering - more than 150 billion animals are slaughtered for food every year.

The event also marked the great strides that are being made every year towards ending the suffering of animals and transitioning mankind to a vegan lifestyle.

We need to respect the rights of animals and stop the exploitation and suffering of all animals - and move to a more compassionate, kinder, vegan world.

In the end we will all be the losers

Stephen Romanuik, Ley Street, Ilford, writes:

As we prepare to say farewell to the Kenneth More as a functioning theatre we can only reflect that in the final analysis the decisions made were wrong.

It is ironic and sad that other theatres are thriving and are a wonderful community resource for all.

Of course change happens, theatres can show films, give talks etc but, I get the impression that this is not likely to happen with the Kenneth More.

In the end it seems we will all be the losers.