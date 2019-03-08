Recorder letters: Redbridge library, Ursuline reunion, Brexit, bridges walk and Dementia Friendly Awards

Redbridge Central Library would be moved into the new leisure complex under the council's plans. Picture: STEVE POSTON Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Why replace perfectly good library?

A Hornchurch resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

Re Redbridge Council plans for the Kenneth More Theatre and the Central Library.

Surely building a completely new facility is a waste of money, particularly when the existing library is the fifth best used library in the country.

The new facility will drastically reduce the books available to the general public - ebooks may sound trendy but many people like the feel of a book rather than the coldness of a tablet.

Replacing the KMT is utter folly as Ilford boasts a perfectly good theatre - refurbishment rather than re-build is the most economical path particularly for a cash-strapped council.

I note in a previous letter on this subject that one reader talks about the swimming pool and that the Seven Kings Pool was demolished when there was nothing wrong with it - actually this is not correct.

A building survey showed that the structure was unsafe and not viable to repair.

1960s Ursuline school reunion

Ann Powell (nee Lodge), Brentwood, full address supplied, writes:

At the age of 70, a growing group of ladies who are former students from Ilford Ursuline School are planning a reunion on August 8, 2019.

If you were in Upper 3B - Miss Sydenham's form - in the early 60s, you will be welcome to join us to swap memories and catch up on events of the past 50-odd years.

Seventeen former students have already been traced, many still living in the Ilford area, one who is living in Ontario, Canada (may try a Facetime/WhatsApp video link when we meet up.

For further information, please call 0781 643 0075.

Workers' rights will be at risk

Richard Newcombe, chairman, Waltham Forest European Movement and London4Europe, writes:

Mr Podmore's letter (Your Opinions) quotes comments made by Sir Mark Sedwill who is the head of the Home Civil Service in March.

He was talking about how prepared we could be with a No Deal looming. Remember that the government has set aside £4.2billion to cover the cost of our withdrawl.

However Mr Podmore fails to mention Mark Sedwill's dire predictions in a letter to the prime minister on April 12. The letter was leaked to the Daily Mail.

No deal will result in 10per cent rise in food prices, the government would come under "enormous pressure to bail out companies on the brink".

The UK would be hit by a recession and sterling depreciation "more harmful" than in 2008.

It would hamper the police and security services to keep Britian safe. It would lead to the reimposition of direct rule by London over Northern Ireland. These were the warnings given to his colleagues on the cabinet.

Mr Podmore talks of "informal and formal agreements" having been made with the EU in the lead up to a no deal.

Some agreements have to be made to avoid chaos at our ports and airports after a no deal but to suggest that worker protection will continue after a no deal Brexit is not correct.

That is why in the recent negotiations between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to agree on a withdrawal deal the idea that the workers' rights that the EU has given us will be safe for ever if these laws are transferred to Westminster. Obviously they would not. A change of government means exisiting legislation can be challenged.

So health and safety at work, equal opportunities for women and men, protection against discrimination (based on sex, race, religion, age, disability), labour law (covering part time work, fixed term contracts, working hours, informing and consulting employees in negotiations) are all under threat.

Since June 2016 more and more people are becoming aware of the issues around leaving the EU. They realise that leaving can affect their jobs and businesses, standard of living and the future of their children. That is why opinion polls continually show the support for Remain is now in the majority and growing.

The Labour and Tory parties are so indecisive. The solution is put it back to the electorate in a People's Vote.

Join our charity bridges walk

Andrea Bagantz-Pritchard, fundraising manager, Diabetes UK, writes:

Diabetes UK is urging people to go the extra mile by signing up for the London Bridges Challenge which will take place on Sunday, September 29.

Starting out in the beautiful Battersea Park, you'll criss-cross 12 of London's most iconic bridges. Passing Big Ben and the London Eye, walkers will catch a glimpse of St Paul's as they cross Millennium Bridge, pass Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and finish the walk in Potter's Fields by Tower Bridge.

Diabetes UK supports people across London, who are living with diabetes - a serious condition which, left undiagnosed or not managed safely, can lead to devastating long term complications, including blindness, heart disease and stroke.

Diabetes UK provides information, care and support for everyone with diabetes - and for their family and friends - so they can manage their condition well.

London Bridges is a family occasion and everyone is welcome. Registration is now open at £5 per person although under-18s walk for free. No minimum sponsorship is required.

On the day, you'll receive a London Bridge T-shirt, refreshments and a well-deserved finishers' medal, as well as lots of support and encouragement.

Join us in a walk towards a future where diabetes can do no harm. Find out more at diabetes.org.uk/londonbridges or email londonbridges@diabetes.org.uk or call our Events Fundraising Team on 0345 123 2399.

Dementia Friendly Awards are open

Linda O'Sullivan, head of London Region, Alzheimer's Society, writes:

The nominations for Alzheimer's Society's 2019 Dementia Friendly Awards are now open.

Our Dementia Friendly Awards recognise, celebrate and promote the achievements of individuals, organisations and communities leading and inspiring a change that will transform the lives of people affected by dementia forever, challenging misunderstandings, changing attitudes and taking action.

It couldn't be easier to nominate yourself or someone who has inspired you. Visit alzheimers.org.uk/dementiafriendlyawards.