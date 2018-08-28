Recorder letters: Fairlop Waters Country Park, parents polluting, Cultural Area, diabetes care and protect children online

Ron Jeffries, of AHDA, at the proposed haul road at Fairlop Waters. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haul road will destroy habitats

Jenny Chalmers, chairman, Aldborough Hatch Defence Association, writes:

Two months ago, at a full Redbridge Council meeting, a deputation from the Aldborough Hatch Defence Association (AHDA) and other local groups were assured that the route for the gravel haul road would not go through wildlife diverse mature vegetation on Fairlop Waters Country Park boundary, but on open land nearby. This decision was unanimously passed by all councillors.

However, on Monday, January 28, Brett Tarmac Ltd invited the AHDA and LWT to view the proposed route of the haul road.

As part of that deputation I was horrified to see that they had already pegged out the route right through the wildlife-rich woodland area we have been trying to save.

We were told that they were sticking to this original route, they were within their legal right to do so and that there was no time to make any changes as work is due to start pulling out the trees and shrubs any day in the next two weeks, destroying the habitats of many animals and birds that live there.

The road, with large trucks of gravel hurtling past every three and a half minutes, will be very close to a well-used footpath and anyone going to Fairlop Waters for peace and quiet will be greatly disappointed!

Brett Tarmac Ltd told us that we had had plenty of consultation opportunities but during these when they said the road would not go through Fairlop Waters they failed to say that they had moved its boundary in a deal with the council, so that on paper (marked by a hard to read red line), this was true!

I am shocked at the arrogance of this gravel company that thinks they can simply override council decisions and can only wonder what Cllr Jas Athwal and council officers have been doing in the last two months when they still think they can do this.

Have we not had enough of this company destroying the diminishing green space in Redbridge and the council that allow short-term money promises to allow them to do so? Full story

Parents’ pollution puts children at risk

Barbara White, Gants Hill (full address supplied) writes:

I read in the Recorder online that Redbridge Council backs the £12.50 a day charge on polluting cars driving through the borough. I am not saying yea or nay to this but I would like to pass a couple of comments.

I can only speak on two schools but I’m sure that this must be happening all over the borough.

Parents/guardians dropping off and picking their children up from school polluting the air and ignoring all parking signs, in other words parking illegally.

Now that the weather is colder many leave their engines running so that their heaters continue working.

The very children we are supposed to be trying to protect from fumes etc are being subjected to an increase in this danger as they are in the vicinity of where this is happening.

Do we ever see a parking warden at these sites? NO.

A parking warden could have a field day and maybe we could save the lungs of some of the children.

Paint views of parks we cannot visit

Chris Cornwell, Norfolk Road, Seven Kings, writes:

I was delighted to hear that there is to be a gallery in the new “Cultural Area” in Ilford.

May I suggest that local artists be asked to paint the views at local parks which are currently unavailable to those residents that have cars but are unable to visit to visit them because of the current parking restrictions?

Remission from diabetes possible

Roz Rosenblatt, head of London, Diabetes UK, writes:

Since our founding by novelist H G Wells and Dr R D Lawrence in 1934, we have been at the forefront of diabetes breakthroughs.

We have campaigned for change in diabetes care, supported people across the UK through our helpline and local support groups, championed the work of healthcare professionals, and funded life-changing research.

And now, as we learn more about Type 2 diabetes, we want to make remission from the condition a reality for as many people as possible.

The Diabetes UK-funded DiRECT study, our largest ever research award, has added to the much needed evidence that remission can be achieved and that this can potentially be done through routine NHS care.

But diabetes remains one of the biggest health crises facing us today, especially with 12.3 million people at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

We continue to rise to this challenge as we know that, together, we can create a world where diabetes can do no harm.

For more information go to diabetes.org.uk

Help to protect children on web

Des Mannion, regional head of service for London and the South East, NSPCC, writes:

New figures released by the Office for National Statistics highlight how child sex offenders are increasingly exploiting the web to commit crimes such as rape, sexual assault and grooming.

Across England and Wales last year there were 9,543 recorded crimes where the offender contacted their victim on the internet.

Our #WildWestWeb campaign is calling for an independent regulator with the power to investigate and fine social networks if they fall short in protecting children.

It is time social networks were made to take responsibility and stopped allowing their platforms to be used as gateways for these devastating crimes.

We urge the public to sign our petition and help make this a reality.

Please support the NSPCC’s Wild West Web campaign by signing the petition now.