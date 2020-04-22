Recorder letters: Posties, Dagenham FC, mental health and Brexit

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Just give your postie a thumbs-up

Shane O’Riordain, managing director, Regulation, Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Royal Mail, writes:

Over the last few weeks we have been inundated with messages and pictures from customers across London in praise of the lengths our postmen and women have been going to during the coronavirus crisis. Thank you for taking the time to show appreciation.

We know how much people like to say hi or have a chat with their postie on the doorstep, but during this time we need to find new ways of staying connected whilst also protecting our communities.

This is why we’ve launched our Thumbs-up campaign. It’s a simple way for the public to say thanks and stay connected, while respecting social distancing rules. This safe distance is just over the height of a Royal Mail postbox away.

Giving a thumbs up is also a handy reminder not to reach out to try and take parcels directly from your postie, and to ensure contact-free delivery.

We’ve made it easy to become involved and show appreciation. Thumbs-Up templates are available from royalmail.com to download, decorate and put in windows. The bolder, the more creative and colourful, the better. And we’d love to see your Thumbs Up selfies, using the hashtag #ThumbsUpForYourPostie.

Free football for NHS workers

J Flanagan, Kingsland Road, Plaistow, writes:

I am chairman of Barkingside FC, the longest-serving and oldest football club in the borough of Redbridge.

We cannot thank the NHS enough for all they are doing, especially in the local community, to keep us all safe. As a sign of our appreciation, once football has resumed, we would like to offer free season tickets to all NHS staff from the hospitals in the borough of Redbridge.

You are also welcome to do any collections to raise funds at any of our games; all you have to do is contact me on 07956 894194.

This will damage mental health

Mark Dawes, campaigns officer, Waltham Forest & Redbridge Green Party, writes:

The coronavirus pandemic is having many effects on our lives, including causing a mental health epidemic.

The added stress, whether worry about health, loved ones, financial matters, job security or general uncertainty about the future, affects us all and can cause anxiety and depression, made worse for those already suffering from these conditions. Mental health services are also affected and are not providing the level of support they were previously; and people’s survival strategies are often no longer possible.

On top of that, we are social creatures and the effect of long term lockdown and isolation on people’s mental health will be devastating.

The NHS staff and key workers have been heroic in their efforts to keep the country going during the crisis but they are being let down - as are we all - by a government that started by being negligent before moving on to incompetent.

Of course, the coronavirus crisis is very difficult to handle but any government action has to take into account the mental health epidemic too.

By focusing solely on the coronavirus, and not considering the wider implications, the government has abandoned those suffering mental health issues and ignored the catastrophic mental health effects of the lockdown. And this will mean a great deal of pain and suffering for people, and a massive increase in the number of suicides.

Virus is no reason to delay Brexit

Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead, writes:

Some are now claiming that Covid-19 has made Brexit impossible. On the contrary, it has made it even more urgent – and made any delay potentially even more damaging.

First, consider that any delay would mean extending the transition period, under which Britain is subject to all EU rules but has no role in shaping them.

The impact of that would be incalculable. Who knows what directives and regulations will issue from the European Commission as it struggles to restore the very concept of a European Union?

Think what further delay would mean to the fishing industry, already hanging on for dear life while EU ships plunder Britain’s fishing stocks and EU regulations make it impossible for smaller ships to fish economically.

It would be a death sentence for British fishing.

Further delay would mean being forced to send further billions off to Brussels – money needed here to rebuild Britain.

Worse, Britain is increasingly likely to be saddled with its “share” of the EU debt that has piled up, on top of the debt the government has already incurred.

What do we need to produce here, or be able to produce rapidly, to cope with expected medical emergencies? Make your own list: gowns, face masks, rubber gloves, ventilators, vaccines, antibiotics.

The final break with the EU will also leave Britain free to restructure the economy to make it more able to cope with future epidemics.

State aid will be necessary to shift the economy away from its dependence on long supply chains. The last thing Britain needs is to have to go begging to Brussels over every move involving state aid.

What is clear from all the chatter about delay is that the enemies of Brexit have not given up. They will use anything, even the tragedy of Covid-19, to try to overturn the will of the British people.

The forces for Brexit cannot afford to wait for the Covid-19 crisis to end. We must demand, loudly, no delay. Not another day under the EU thumb.