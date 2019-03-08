Recorder letters: Bin collection, war in the Middle East, charity coffee morning and walk for bowel cancer

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

No to fortnightly refuse collections

Paul Oliver, Clayhall, writes:

Having watched the steady decline of Ilford and Redbridge over 40 years of living in Clayhall the one redeeming feature was the rubbish collection in Redbridge which has been superb apart from a two day strike in the 1970s.

It's not a problem as long as Redbridge Council maintain the service we have currently, that being a weekly household rubbish and recycling collection and a fortnightly garden collection.

We do not want a fortnightly collection of household rubbish or limitation on the number of bags that can be collected.

My relative has a young baby in North Essex. She uses up to eight nappies a day.

Her council has a fortnightly collection.

She has no transport to get to the rubbish depot and therefore she could have over a 100 nappies lying in a black sack waiting for collection.

We do not want wheelie bins or various containers for various recycling schemes or council attempts to charge £1 per gardening bag as happened two years ago which was a disaster.

Redbridge streets are dirty enough... we dont want them dirtier!

Help stop war in Middle East

Nigel Norman, Redbridge CND, full address supplied, writes:

This summer of 2019 has been overshadowed by very worrying events-the rise of racism, political uncertainty,drastic changes to our climate, Korea and now a dangerous crisis in Kashmir.

With Iran, some of the United States' government seem to want to provoke a war by means of economic terrorism, withdrawal from international agreements and the staging of "incidents" in the Straits etc.

Britain should not get itself involved in another catastrophic war in the Middle East.

We should be working on poverty,the healthcare and social crisis and decent housing and schools for everybody.

If you care about stopping another war in the Middle East,you are welcome to our meeting in Ilford Library, September 3, 7pm.

Hope excellent service continues

Carole Oswin, Grenville Gardens, Woodford Green, writes:

I have been very happy with the refuse collection service provided by the council and did not realise it has been outsourced to a private company.

We have a weekly collection of general rubbish and recycling bins together with collection of garden bags.

This is an excellent service compared with other councils, some of which only provide a three week collection

I hope that this weekly collection will continue when rubbish is collected "in house".

Have a coffee for charity mission

Martin Clunes, actor and Macmillan Cancer Support, writes:

I am thrilled that Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning event is fast approaching.

I love a cuppa as much as the next person, and it's great that you can help people with cancer at the same time, so I would love for readers in London to get involved.

Macmillan's Coffee Morning raises millions for the ever-growing number of people affected by cancer. Macmillan is not government funded, so without the public's generous help, they simply can't provide the services that are needed here in London.

Around 200,000 people every year take part in coffee mornings at their workplaces, schools and homes across the country.

It couldn't be simpler and more fun to take part - come together as a community in support of people living with cancer and raise money for Macmillan.

Macmillan is here to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can, providing physical, financial and emotional support.

The charity provides advice and support seven days a week on their free support line as well as through their 7,700 healthcare professionals. But demand for Macmillan's services is constantly growing and it needs your help to support the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK.

Macmillan's Coffee Morning takes place on Friday, September 27 (but people can host whenever they want) and people will be making a difference however they get involved.

Whoever you invite and whatever you serve, you can host your coffee morning your way - if you can't bake, that doesn't have to stop you!

Homes, workplaces and communities from the Shetland Islands to Land's End will be hosting coffee mornings this year; readers in London can find events nearby using the interactive map on the Coffee Morning website (macmillan.org.uk/coffee).

- Do something amazing today sign up to host a World's Biggest Coffee Morning at coffeeregister.macmillan.org.uk

Lets walk to help Bowel Cancer UK

Gaby Roslin, BBC broadcaster, Bowel Cancer UK supporter, writes:

As someone who loves to walk, I'm proud to support Bowel Cancer UK's Walk Together fundraiser. Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer.

That's over 42,000 people every year, which includes my dad, who has thankfully now recovered from the disease.

Walk Together is a sponsored walk that brings people from all "walks" of life together to show our support for those undergoing treatment, remember loved ones and help stop people dying from bowel cancer.

You can join London's five mile walk on Saturday, September 14, take on a virtual walk at your own pace, or plan your own special Walk Together in your area.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the country's second biggest cancer killer. However it shouldn't be because it is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early.

Sign up to Walk Together to receive a fundraising pack with everything you need to hold your own memorable walk and help ensure a future where nobody dies of bowel cancer.

- For more information visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether